Kuvings Thailand Launches 12.12 Year-End Promotion: Up to 40% Off the New 'AUTO10S' Juicer with Free Gifts

BANGKOK, THAILAND, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kuvings Thailand is running its largest 12.12 year-end promotion of the year through December 25, in celebration of the holiday shopping season.The promotion is available exclusively on the Kuvings Thailand official online store ( www.kuvings.in.th ), where customers can purchase the newly launched AUTO10S hands-free juicer at a 40% discount. Customers who purchase during the promotional period will receive three complimentary gifts—an ice cream maker, hair dryer, and Kuvings premium bottle. In addition, customers who submit a photo review will receive an additional Kuvings premium bottle.The new AUTO10S features a 3,000cc large-capacity hopper and an automatic cutting system, allowing users to create fresh cold-pressed juice, smoothies, sorbets, and plant-based milks in just seconds by simply adding whole fruits and vegetables and pressing a single button. Equipped with a durable stainless-steel blade and backed by a 10-year motor warranty, the AUTO10S is designed for long-lasting, reliable performance.Kuvings’ commercial best-selling models, the CS600 and CS520 , are also included in the promotion with a 30% discount. Widely used in juice bars and cafés, both commercial models come with the same complimentary gift set as the AUTO10S, and customers who participate in the photo review event will receive an additional one-year warranty extension.Kuvings juicers allow consumers to easily enjoy fresh, nutrient-rich homemade juice that is healthier and more flavorful than store-bought alternatives, continuing to gain strong interest among consumers who prioritize a healthy lifestyle.In addition, customers who purchase Kuvings products during the promotional period will be eligible to participate in the New Year Lucky Draw event, offering prizes worth a total of 300,000 THB. Additional benefits include 0% installment plans for up to 10 months and free nationwide shipping, making this promotion an attractive opportunity for year-end shoppers. More information on the products and promotional details can be found on the Kuvings Thailand official website ( www.kuvings.in.th ).Meanwhile, Kuvings Thailand will be hosting live sessions on its official Facebook and TikTok channels throughout the 12.12 promotional period. These sessions will feature real-time recipe demonstrations and interactive consumer engagement, showcasing various ways to utilize Kuvings products in daily life.📌Kuvings Thailand l SHIMONO (THAILAND) co.,Ltd🌎 Website : www.kuvings.in.th 📍 292 / 3 PRASERT-MANUKITCH RD NAWAMIN, BUENG KUM BANGKOK 10230 THAILAND📞 Tel : 02 056 1118✉️ Email : online@shimono.in.th

