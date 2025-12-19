Evidence Shows Mindsets Drives Significant Gains in Student Engagement, Reasoning & Critical Thinking Skills

Students are applying fractions with Mindsets Catchy Clothing Challenge

BOSTON & SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A newly published, independent evaluation by WestEd has found that middle school students in San Diego Unified School District experienced dramatic improvements in engagement, mathematical reasoning, and analytical thinking after participating in Mindsets’ real-world, experiential mathematics program.Drawing on thousands of student responses, WestEd reported that Mindsets Challenges — short, applied, hands-on tasks — led to a 7.7× increase in student engagement and more than doubling of students’ mathematical reasoning and analytical skills.Read the full WestEd report here Key Findings• Engagement increased by 7.7×• Mathematical reasoning increased by 2.5×• Analytical thinking increased by 2.5×Why This MattersWestEd’s findings demonstrate that even a short series of Mindsets Challenges can produce meaningful growth in engagement, mathematical reasoning, and higher-order thinking.About San Diego Unified’s ImplementationMindsets partnered with San Diego Unified - California’s second-largest district - to implement themed Challenges in student groups across grades 6–8 of mixed ages and mixed ability: Building Community, Food Week, Movement, Shark Tank, and The Amazing Race.About WestEdWestEd is a nonpartisan, nonprofit research, development, and service agency supporting education systems nationwide with rigorous, independent evaluations.About MindsetsMindsets helps students to grow their reasoning & critical thinking skills for future success. The program goes a step further to spark and grow students untapped capacity with Future Ready Skills: including their ability to Communicate Effectively, to Collaborate and Be Creative & Entrepreneurial.To explore research, implementation and collaboration opportunities - please contact the Mindsets team.Learn More

