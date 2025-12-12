Former Uber Driver Marc Mancuso Launches PoshListings, an AI Platform for Local Marketing $60M+ projected valuation

PoshListings Founder & CEO Marc Mancuso

PoshListings introduces AI-driven marketing intelligence SEO tools to help local businesses grow faster, early projections suggesting strong revenue potential.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneur Marc Mancuso, once driving for Uber to support his family, has officially launched PoshListings, an AI-driven marketing platform built to help local businesses grow faster, smarter, and more affordably. Designed as an all-in-one marketing intelligence system, PoshListings offers automated SEO, multi-platform posting, content generation, analytics, and AI-powered marketing support typically reserved for large companies.

What began as Mancuso’s personal mission to rebuild his life after a difficult decade has evolved into a scalable AI engine that early partners believe could reach a $60 million valuation as adoption accelerates in 2025.

“Small businesses are fighting uphill battles every day,” Mancuso said. “They don’t have marketing teams, and they can’t afford agencies. PoshListings levels that playing field with automation and intelligence that anyone can use.”

A Platform Built for Local Business Owners

PoshListings introduces a next-generation suite of AI marketing tools designed specifically for small and local businesses, including:

• Real-Time SEO Diagnostics & Instant Fix Suggestions

Scan any website and receive AI-powered recommendations, technical fixes, and strategy insights generated in seconds.

• AI Content Engine for Articles, Ads, Social Posts & PoshAds™

Create articles, local landing pages, marketing emails, ad scripts, and promotional content with built-in compliance and zero risk of platform flagging.

• Multi-Channel Publishing to Google, Social Media & Local Directories

Schedule and distribute posts, offers, and updates across platforms from one unified dashboard.

• Automated Email & SMS Campaign Builder

Drag-and-drop messaging flows, appointment reminders, follow-ups, and lead nurturing with A2P-compliant delivery.

• Predictive AI Analytics

Forecast customer behavior, identify trending opportunities, and receive automatic recommendations based on business category and location.

• AI Agents for Customer Support & Lead Conversion (Inbound & Outbound)

Deploy conversational AI assistants that answer questions, qualify leads, book appointments, and integrate directly with a business’s workflow.

• Local Business Intelligence Dashboard

Track rankings, reviews, keywords, and competitor activity with simple insights business owners can understand at a glance.

• Integrated Website & Funnel Builder (Coming Soon)

AI-designed templates optimized for SEO, conversion, and local discovery — without hiring an agency.

These tools position PoshListings as one of the most accessible and powerful marketing platforms for small businesses entering 2025.

From Uber Driver to AI Founder

Before launching PoshListings, Mancuso began his career in web development, building websites and digital tools for small businesses. For a time, the work was steady and successful — until a series of setbacks and financial hardships forced him to start over from scratch.

He eventually hit rock bottom, taking gig jobs and spending long days driving for Uber with no clear sense of direction or future. “There were moments where I wondered if this was it — if I’d be driving for the rest of my life just to survive,” Mancuso said.

Everything changed with the rise of AI.

Inspired by new technologies and determined to rebuild his life, Mancuso returned to web development with renewed fire — this time using AI as his co-creator. Working late nights after his shifts, he began designing and coding what would become PoshListings, building the entire platform himself with the help of AI tools.

“AI gave me a spark I hadn’t felt in years,” Mancuso said. “It made me believe I could build something bigger than my circumstances. And I wanted to create tools that help small businesses who don’t have big marketing budgets or fancy agencies behind them.”

That vision became PoshListings — a platform built by one founder and AI, designed to empower entrepreneurs who are fighting for every customer and every opportunity.

“My story isn’t about where you start,” Mancuso said. “It’s about building something meaningful that helps others win.”

About PoshListings

PoshListings is an AI-powered marketing platform designed for small and local businesses. The system combines SEO automation, AI content creation, lead generation, analytics, and automated campaigns into a single, easy-to-use platform.

