AquaBandz Officially Launches Its New Water Ear Protection Line on Amazon — Just in Time for the Holidays

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AquaBandz LLC is proud to announce the official launch of its new water ear protection product line on Amazon—bringing a breakthrough solution to swimmers, snorkelers, surfers, and families nationwide. With the holiday season approaching, AquaBandz arrives at the perfect time as a thoughtful, practical gift for anyone who loves spending time in the water. The Perfect Holiday Gift — Under $40AquaBandz is a stylish, comfortable, and highly effective stocking stuffer for water lovers of all ages. Designed for swimming, surfing, snorkeling, water skiing, pool activities, and any environment where you want to keep water out of the ears, it’s the ideal gift for families, athletes, and vacationers who want comfort, confidence, and protection in every splash.AquaBandz was recently showcased at a promotional event where it gained major attention from water sports enthusiasts and professionals, recognized for helping competitive swimmers stay comfortable and protected during training and recreation. By reducing excess water entering the ear, AquaBandz helps minimize discomfort and allows users to stay in the water longer—so they can enjoy every activity without interruption.“Our goal was to create a product that truly helps people enjoy the water again—comfortably and safely,” said Brandy Brimhall, founder of AquaBandz LLC. “Most other brands use neoprene or ear plugs, both of which can become uncomfortable over time. Neoprene bands can smash your ears, offer very limited water protection, and even get heavier the wetter they become. Ear plugs can slip, irritate the canal, and aren’t ideal for many users. I wanted to create something lighter, more comfortable, and far more effective at preventing water from entering the ear canal. That’s how AquaBandz was born—so swimmers, families, and athletes of all levels can finally enjoy the water without worry.”Designed for Every Water LoverMade from soft, medical-grade, durable silicone materials, AquaBandz delivers a secure, comfortable fit ideal for children, adults, and professionals. Whether you're a competitive swimmer, a surfer, a snorkeling enthusiast, a water skier, or someone with sensitive ears or ear tubes, AquaBandz offers reliable protection during every water adventure. It’s especially valuable for vacationers or occasional swimmers who want comfort and confidence without the disruption of trapped water or ear discomfort.Available Now- “It’s time to jump in!”AquaBandz is available on Amazon and at www.myaquabandz.com , ready to help families and athletes protect their ears and enjoy the water like never before.About AquaBandz LLCAquaBandz LLC is a women-owned Nevada corporation dedicated to developing innovative, comfortable, and protective water-ready products—empowering people to enjoy swimming and water activities without worry.

