Frankenstein film is now available on Amazon Prime Video

Movie poster for Frankenstein Marc Christopher as the Creature Grace Hwoang as Elizabeth Lavenza, Daniel Robert Burns as Victor Frankenstein, Daryl Glenn as his father

This faithful adaptation of Mary Shelley’s novel, with an award winning score, is a sweeping romantic musical about the human need for love and companionship.

a musical love letter, true to its source material . . . infused with enough emotion to send chills down the spine” — Hannah Brown (review)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frankenstein , the film adaptation of Mary Shelley’s novel, based on Eric B. Sirota’s long-running musical, is now available on Amazon Prime Video Faithful to Mary Shelley’s novel, this film is a sweeping romantic musical about the human need for love and companionship. Sirota’s empathetic and articulate Creature is not a "new take" on Frankenstein; it is the story Mary Shelley wrote. The humanity at the heart of her novel that has often been lost, is reinstated in Sirota's musical adaptation.According to the writer and composer: “After reading the novel and seeing the stage play adaptation in 1981, I felt that the emotional power of the story was so intense, it needed to be expressed in music. Like Victor Frankenstein, I was a scientist working towards my degree, far from home and far from the girl I loved, and the story spoke to me both intellectually and emotionally.”This became a passion project for him, learning the craft and adapting the work faithfully to the Mary Shelley’s story; yet as a 21st century work of musical theatre that only Sirota could write. But who is the protagonist? The first part is Victor’s story: Having lost his mother at a young age, Victor Frankenstein seeks to end human mortality. But while he enjoys unconditional love from Elizabeth, he grants none to his creation. When we meet the Creature upon his return, Sirota’s powerful music and entreating lyrics turn the story over to the Creature.This thought-provoking adaptation with passionate melodies and a "Phantom-like" award-winning score, first appeared onstage Off-Broadway in NY in 2017, and ran for 3 years until the pandemic. Then re-conceived for screen and directed by Joe LoBianco, it has gone on to win numerous film festival awards, including over 40 for Best Original Score!Reviews said: ". . . a musical love letter true to its source material"; "Sirota…imbues his show with the serious philosophical underpinnings of Shelley’s original”; "Frankenstein is alive! . . . Immerse yourself in the haunting melodies and powerful score of this romantic musical adaptation. . . it is a success of a show that should be considered something great in the realm of musical theater."Written and composed by Eric B. Sirota, Frankenstein was independently produced by John Lant, Tamra Pica, Eric B. Sirota, Cara London, Joe LoBianco, Tom DiOrio and Maarten Cornelis, with Write Act, Tin Mirror, Gatehouse Entertainment and Day of Wrath Musicals. Distributed by Avail Films.The cast is Daniel Robert Burns (Victor Frankenstein), Marc Christopher (Creature) and Grace Hwoang (Elizabeth Lavenza), with Jay Lucas Chacon, Ren King, Tim Bacskai, Daryl Glenn, Lauren Coccaro, Julie McNamara, Isaiah Delgado and Rebecca Ponticello. Orchestrations by Kent Jeong-Eun Kim and Kim Jinhyoung.In addition to Prime Video, Frankenstein is also available on Fawesome, Filmzie and Vimeo.Prime Video: https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B0CGP1DWRG Fawesome (free with ads): https://fawesome.tv/movies/10679985/frankenstein Filmzie (free with ads): https://filmzie.com/content/frankenstein-2023 (free with ads)Vimeo via StreamingMusicals ($2): https://vimeo.com/ondemand/frankensteinmusical The soundtrack album of the songs has been released under the name "Frankenstein Cast Album (Movie Musical)” and is available on most music streaming services including Spotify, YouTube, Amazon and Apple Music.Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/4bSaSNb6XinolAStAey6Qg YouTube: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_l6l29tbqOtce7c7cvPHcnQh4KcB0x9JhQ Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/frankenstein-cast-album-movie-musical/1690263322 Amazon: https://amazon.com/music/player/albums/B0C6NBY9X3 Extensive free supplementary materials are available, including notes from the writer/composer Eric B. Sirota which contain:– How he came to write musical theatre and Frankenstein in particular– The process of developing a new musical from pen to stage and film– Adapting the novel– Science in FrankensteinFor further information, please visit https://TheFrankensteinMusical.com Eric B. Sirota ( https://EricSirota.com ) is a composer/playwright, having written five full-length musicals. He is also a highly published research scientist with a PhD in Physics. In addition to Frankenstein, his musical "Your Name on My Lips", an original love story, had two productions at the Theater for the New City, where Sirota was a resident playwright. "Go, My Child" had staged readings at the Actor’s Temple Theatre. In 2019, he was the recipient of a grant to attend an artists residency where he wrote "A Good Day" (music, memory, an old flame, and Alzheimer’s), inspired by his father’s struggle with Alzheimer’s and the power of music to rekindle memory and awaken the mind, and won BroadwayWorld’s regional Best New Play or Musical award. Eric is married to the artist Cara London.

Frankenstein trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.