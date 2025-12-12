Natchez Workforce Development Director Announces Transition to Regional Leadership Role

Operating as a catalyst in the greater Natchez-Adams area, Natchez Workforce Development strives to enhance the economic landscape & quality of job opportunities throughout Southwest Mississippi.

NATCHEZ, MS, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After building the City of Natchez ’s Department of Workforce Development from the ground up, Workforce Development Director Tuwanna Williams has resigned from her position as Workforce Development Director for the City of Natchez to accept a new role at Copiah-Lincoln Community College as Executive Director of Workforce Education, effective January 5, 2026.During her tenure with the City of Natchez, Williams established the city’s first formal workforce department, secured roughly $2 million in state and federal funding, built critical employer partnerships, and launched the first Building Trades Program in the area. Under her leadership, more than 700 residents were connected to employment through job fairs, training programs, and workforce initiatives.In her new role, Williams will continue advancing the same mission — strengthening regional talent pipelines, expanding training opportunities, and connecting employers with a skilled and prepared workforce across seven counties.“This isn’t a departure from workforce development — it’s an expansion of it,” Williams said. “The work we began in Natchez is now going regional.”“Our work with Tuwanna doesn’t end here — it grows,” Natchez Mayor Dan M. Gibson added. “This is a proud moment. What was built here has become a model, and now that model is expanding across the region. Natchez should be proud that leadership cultivated locally is now leading workforce development regionally.”City leaders emphasized that this transition represents progress, not loss.The systems, training pipelines, and employer relationships created in Natchez will now serve as the foundation for expanded workforce development across Southwest Mississippi, strengthening the entire region’s economic future while keeping leadership rooted locally.Williams’s departure marks not the end of a chapter — but the growth of one that began in Natchez and is now extending across seven counties.For media inquiries or to learn more about Natchez Workforce Development please contact Catherine Parker at (601) 361-5182 or via email at cparker@natchez.ms.us

