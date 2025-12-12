Luoming Aquaculture Oxygen Generator Systems Gain International Recognition for Safety and Efficiency

YANCHENG, JIANGSU, CHINA, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jiangsu Luoming Purification Technology Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Suzhou Hengda Purification Equipment Co., Ltd., is proud to announce that its advanced Aquaculture Oxygen Generator System Provider solutions are achieving growing international recognition for their exceptional safety, efficiency and adaptability in aquaculture applications. The company’s flagship aquaculture-dedicated oxygen generation equipment leverages PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption) technology — originally developed for medical-grade and industrial oxygen supply — and has been tailored to meet the demanding conditions of large-scale fish farming, shrimp cultivation and other aquaculture environments. According to the company’s product page, the system produces high-purity oxygen by separating nitrogen from compressed air via dual adsorption towers, with intelligent PLC-controlled automation, intelligent monitoring, low noise and modular expansion capabilities.Industry Outlook: Trends and Opportunities in Aquaculture Oxygen SystemsThe global aquaculture sector is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by rising protein demand, sustainable farming practices and increasing regulatory emphasis on environmental protection and water quality. As aquaculture farms expand in scale and complexity, reliable and efficient oxygen supply becomes a cornerstone for healthy aquatic life, higher yields and disease prevention. Traditional oxygen delivery methods—via cylinders or liquid oxygen—are increasingly seen as sub-optimal due to cost, logistics and limitations in continuous supply. In this context, on-site oxygen generation systems offer a clear value proposition: continuous supply, lower operating cost and high automation.Within this broader shift, companies offering specialised solutions for aquaculture are well-positioned. Systems that can provide stable oxygen concentrations, adapt to fluctuating load demands, minimise downtime and integrate remote monitoring are especially valued. Environmental regulations also underscore the importance of controlled oxygen regimes to reduce effluent emissions, improve water quality and enhance overall farm sustainability. With the aquaculture oxygen generator market projected to grow steadily, providers of robust, intelligent and tailor-made equipment stand to benefit significantly.Showcasing at 2025 Tibet Building & Industrialization ExpoAt the 2025 Tibet Building & Industrialization Expo, Jiangsu Luoming demonstrated its aquaculture oxygen systems and related supply technologies, underscoring the company’s ongoing international expansion and relevance to aquaculture applications in primed-to-scale facilities.Luoming’s presence at the event underscores its commitment to high-altitude and demanding environments, where efficient oxygen generation plays a unique role both in building applications (such as high-altitude facilities and modular systems) and in aquaculture operations adapted to plateau regions. During the exhibition, the company will demonstrate its aquaculture-tailored oxygen generator solutions, engage with potential partners from the Tibetan region and beyond, and explore collaborations in cold-climate or high-altitude aquaculture farms where oxygen supply is critical for species survival and growth. The expo’s emphasis on “high-altitude boost-oxygen buildings” and oxygen supply technologies aligns closely with Luoming’s core competencies.Company Profile, Core Strengths and Key ApplicationsFounded in May 2020, Jiangsu Luoming Purification Technology Co., Ltd. occupies over 16,000 m² of manufacturing and R&D facilities, integrating research and development, production, sales and service functions. As a subsidiary of Suzhou Hengda Purification Equipment Co., Ltd., the company benefits from established manufacturing heritage, rigorous quality control and strong engineering capabilities.Luoming’s core strengths include:Advanced PSA technology deployment: Utilizing high-quality zeolite molecular sieves and dual adsorption tower design to deliver oxygen purity of approx. 93% ±2% in continuous operation.Intelligent automation & monitoring: PLC-controlled valves, touchscreen interface for oxygen flow and concentration settings; fault alarms; automatic switching of adsorption towers to ensure uninterrupted output.Wide-range adaptability and modularity: Systems designed to scale, with low noise, energy-efficient operation, suitable for environments from hospitals to aquaculture farms.In terms of application, Luoming serves diverse scenarios including aquaculture, medical care, wastewater treatment, industrial cutting, metallurgy, and high-altitude oxygen supply. On the aquaculture front, the system enables fish or shrimp farms to maintain optimal dissolved oxygen levels, mitigate risk during peak feeding or warm season stress, and reduce reliance on delivered oxygen cylinders. The modular generator architecture allows farms of varying sizes to expand output cost-effectively.Key customer cases include installation of containerized oxygen generators for aquaculture farms seeking on-site self-sufficient oxygen generation, and integration into wastewater treatment loops where aerobic digestion demands precise oxygen control. The company’s ISO 9001, ISO 13485 certification and export registration further reinforce its credibility in both industrial and medical environments.Looking AheadAs global aquaculture continues to expand and environmental sustainability takes centre stage, Jiangsu Luoming is poised to deliver next-generation oxygen solutions tailored to the sector’s needs.Luoming has participated in the 2025 Tibet Building & Industrialization Expo, serving as a strategic platform to deepen market penetration, engage new partners, and showcase how its Aquaculture Oxygen Generator System Provider solutions deliver both safety and efficiency.For more information about the company and its products, please visit: https://www.lmoxygenplant.com/

