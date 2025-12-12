City of Natchez Announces Launch of Sparklight® Multi-Gig Internet, Invites Community to Celebration Event

The official seal of the Historic City of Natchez

NATCHEZ, MS, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Natchez is pleased to announce that Sparklight , a leading broadband communications provider, is bringing its new ultra-fast Multi-Gig internet service to Natchez and the surrounding region—delivering next-level speed, reliability, and opportunity for our community.To celebrate this major advancement for Natchez, the City cordially invites all residents, business owners, and community partners to join Mayor Dan M. Gibson and representatives from Sparklight for a special announcement event on Thursday, December 18th at 3:00 p.m. on the front steps of Natchez City Hall.Sparklight’s new Multi-Gig service is designed to meet the growing digital needs of households and businesses by offering speeds up to 2 Gig, low latency, and unlimited data—ideal for work, education, entertainment, and innovation.“We are thrilled to welcome this significant investment in Natchez,” said Mayor Dan Gibson. “Sparklight’s launch of Multi-Gig internet marks another step forward for our city. Enhanced digital capabilities mean stronger support for remote workers, improved opportunities for students, and greater capacity for business growth. This is truly an investment in Natchez’s future.”“Reliable, high-capacity broadband is essential for any thriving community,” said John Hilbert, Sparklight Director of Regional Operations, Gulf Coast. “With the launch of our Multi-Gig service, Natchez residents and businesses will have the scalability and speed needed to keep pace with today’s digital world. Sparklight is proud to stand alongside Natchez as it continues growing and preparing for the opportunities ahead.”Sparklight’s expansion in Natchez reflects the company’s long-term commitment to the region. Over the past three years, Sparklight has invested more than $1 billion in systemwide network upgrades—including nearly $14 million in the Natchez area alone. These improvements lay the foundation for even greater advancements, such as future 10 Gig (10G) capabilities and beyond.The City of Natchez looks forward to celebrating this important milestone with the community and encourages everyone to attend the announcement on December 18th. Together, we are building a brighter, more connected Natchez.

