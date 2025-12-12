Dr. Anelia Sutton Announces Rapid Success of the Judge Lilly White Podcast, Now Streaming Across All Major Platforms

Dr. Anelia Sutton plays Judge Lilly White character Dr. Anelia Sutton Dr. Anelia Sutton

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Anelia Sutton today announced the early success of the Judge Lilly White Podcast, which has already released 10 well-received episodes and is rapidly expanding with more than 100 additional episodes in production.The podcast is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Amazon Music, Amazon Audible, Spotify, and iHeartRadio, making it easily accessible to listeners nationwide.Judge Lilly White is a fictional character created by Dr. Sutton to deliver legal education through storytelling, satire, and relatable courtroom scenarios. The series blends entertainment with accessible legal insights, helping audiences better understand courtroom dynamics, everyday legal challenges, and the importance of legal literacy.“Reaching the first 10 episodes with such positive response from listeners has been incredible,” said Dr. Anelia Sutton, creator and host. “We’re committed to producing over 100 additional episodes to continue empowering and educating the public in a format that is both engaging and easy to understand.”Episodes cover a wide range of topics inspired by real-life challenges people face in courtrooms across America. Through humor and dramatization, the show aims to break down complex legal concepts in a manner that resonates with everyday people.The Judge Lilly White Podcast marks the latest addition to Dr. Sutton’s growing body of educational media, including Mission Possible University The Law Revolution book, and the Legal Education NOT Advice Podcast™.About Dr. Anelia SuttonDr. Anelia Sutton is the founder of Mission Possible University and creator of LawEd™, a movement dedicated to making legal education accessible for all. She is the author of The Law Revolution and the visionary architect of Phoenix Micronation. Through books, courses, podcasts, and social platforms, her mission is to transform everyday people into informed legal advocates.Media ContactFor interviews, media requests, or additional information, please visit:

