Dr. Anelia Sutton’s 'Legal Education NOT Advice Podcast' Reaches 10 Episodes and Expands With 100+ New Episodes Coming

Legal Education NOT Advice Podcast

Legal Education NOT Advice Podcast hits 10 episodes and expands with 100+ more on the way, now streaming on all major platforms.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Legal Education NOT Advice Podcast, created and hosted by bestselling author and legal educator Dr. Anelia Sutton , has officially released its first 10 episodes—and listeners are responding with overwhelming enthusiasm. The podcast is already performing strongly across major platforms, prompting the production of 100+ additional episodes scheduled for release in the coming weeks.Now streaming on Amazon Music, Amazon Audible, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Deezer, and all major podcast directories, the show is rapidly gaining traction as a fresh, direct, and empowering source for legal education.The Legal Education NOT Advice Podcast breaks down real-world legal concepts into everyday language, helping listeners understand how courts, procedures, and rights truly work. Each episode offers strategic, practical guidance rooted in Dr. Sutton’s 10,000+ hours of legal research and her bestselling book The Law Revolution “People are hungry for clarity,” said Dr. Sutton. “The legal system feels intimidating because no one ever taught us the rules. This podcast gives everyday people a fighting chance by making the law simple, strategic, and accessible.”Highlights of the Podcast’s Early Success10 episodes released and rapidly growing listener engagement100+ new episodes already in productionAvailable on all major platforms, including:Amazon Music, Amazon Audible, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Deezer, and moreDesigned to help listeners understand their rights, navigate court systems, and make informed decisionsThe upcoming slate of episodes will cover high-demand topics such as child support, family court navigation, traffic court secrets, documentation strategies, and additional behind-the-scenes insights from Dr. Sutton’s Court Secrets research series.About Dr. Anelia SuttonDr. Anelia Sutton is the founder of Mission Possible University , creator of LawEd™, and author of The Law Revolution. Her movement has empowered thousands of everyday people with tools, strategies, and legal understanding traditionally locked behind gatekeepers. Her work has reached millions across social media, inspiring a national shift toward accessible legal education.Listen NowStream the Legal Education NOT Advice Podcast on all major platforms:Media ContactFor media inquiries or interview requests, please visit:

