MLife Music Group, Universal Music & Virgin Music Africa Debut ‘Beautiful Day’ as Their Official Anthem for AFCON 2025

Beautiful Day Single Cover Mathias Pace & Idd Aziz It's A Beautiful Day!!

A bold, feel-good anthem blending African rhythm, global pop energy, and a unifying message built for stadiums, celebrations, and the world stage.

Beautiful Day’ is more than a song—it’s a celebration of Africa’s energy, creativity, and global influence.” — Mike Jean, President & CEO, MLife Music Group

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beautiful Day , the latest release from MLife Music Group in collaboration with Virgin Africa, Idd Aziz, and DJ Mathias Pace, is quickly defining the cultural heartbeat of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 (AFCON). Released on December 12, the anthem surged to #16 on YouTube’s Morocco charts and captured continental attention following a show-stopping prime-time debut on Canal+ Africa’s J-1.Blending euphoric melodies, rhythmic depth, and soul-forward vocals, Beautiful Day transcends genre and geography. It is both a celebration and a statement—honoring African pride, collective joy, and the unifying power of football at one of the world’s most watched sporting stages.The official music video—directed and edited by Marc Nicolas Guillaume—was produced in direct connection with AFCON 2025, bringing the anthem to life through cinematic visuals that spotlight Moroccan heritage, movement, and togetherness, positioning the project as both a cultural statement and a global celebration.Mike Jean, CEO of MLife Music Group, reflects on the project’s vision:“Beautiful Day was created to feel timeless. It represents Africa’s creative excellence—bold, joyful, and deeply connected. This project proves that when cultures collaborate with intention, the result resonates far beyond borders.”The project has also drawn recognition from internationally renowned Moroccan-Swedish producer RedOne, underscoring its global relevance and artistic caliber.Beautiful Day is available now on YouTube and across MLife Music Group’s digital platforms. The single also previews a forthcoming AFCON music compilation, curated to spotlight both legendary and emerging African voices—an album poised to live far beyond the final whistle.About MLife Music GroupMLife Music Group is a global entertainment company shaping culture through music that crosses borders. Committed to artistic excellence and cultural collaboration, MLife develops world-class talent and produces projects with lasting global impact.About Virgin AfricaVirgin Africa is a premier entertainment and media platform dedicated to amplifying Africa’s voices and creative power. Through visionary partnerships, Virgin Africa elevates African culture on the world stage.

Beautiful Day - Mathias Pace & Idd Aziz (Official Music Video) AFCON 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.