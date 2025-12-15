Extu Announces New Vice President of Operations

Alli Smith, Vice President of Operations

Alli Smith tapped for expanded role to drive operational excellence

Marketing taught me the power of alignment. When teams, technology, and strategy work together, results follow.” — Alli Smith

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Extu, a leader in through-channel marketing and incentive solutions, recently announced the promotion of Alli Smith to Vice President of Operations.Smith, formerly Director of Corporate Marketing, has spent more than seven years shaping Extu’s brand and building a marketing organization grounded in clarity, collaboration, and measurable growth. In her new role as Vice President of Operations, she’ll extend that same focus across core operational functions, ensuring the systems and teams that support client success run with the same alignment and excellence that defined her marketing leadership.Smith’s leadership has grown demand-generation programs, strengthened brand awareness through ABM, inbound campaigns, and media planning, and fostered stronger collaboration across departments to support Extu’s growth strategy.“Marketing taught me the power of alignment. When teams, technology, and strategy work together, results follow,” said Smith. “Extu’s commitment to investing in that kind of alignment has been key to my growth as a leader. In operations, I’m excited to scale that approach across the business to drive even greater impact.”Nichole Gunn, Chief Executive Officer of Extu, said Smith doesn’t just run marketing, she sets the standard for it. “She’s built a team that delivers impact you can measure, not just decks and buzzwords. Operations will demand that same level of precision and accountability, and I have no doubt she’ll deliver. True leadership is about driving results, and Alli delivers results.”Smith’s promotion is part of a series of leadership appointments at Extu, which also include Nichole Gunn as Chief Executive Officer and William Shida as President and Chief Operating Officer, following a record-setting 2025. Her appointment underscores the company’s belief that strong marketing and operations together fuel growth and advance its mission to deliver clarity, engagement, and results for clients in tech, automotive, building, and insurance.To learn more about how Extu helps clients create exponential growth, visit extu.com ###About Extu:Extu, backed by Capstreet, is a provider of channel incentive and marketing technology solutions. The company seeks to empower businesses in industries such as automotive, energy, building and construction, and IT to help them drive growth and enhance performance. Extu’s Partner Experience Platform delivers seamless, data-driven solutions to manage rewards, drive engagement, and maximize sales. To learn more, visit extu.com.

