Veterinarian Brings End-of-Life Care to Western North Carolina Mountain Communities

FRANKLIN, NC, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Jenni Godfrey, DVM, is bringing compassionate, in-home veterinary care to pets and families throughout Franklin, Bryson City, Cherokee, Highlands, and Cashiers. With 15 years of veterinary experience and specialized expertise in end-of-life care, Dr. Godfrey offers a unique service focused on senior pets, palliative care, and peaceful euthanasia in the comfort of the home.Unlike traditional 15-minute clinic appointments, Dr. Godfrey spends at least 30 minutes with each family, allowing time for meaningful conversations about quality of life, chronic illness management, and end-of-life decisions. Her practice addresses a critical need in Western North Carolina's mountain communities, where access to specialized senior pet care and compassionate euthanasia services has been limited."The beauty and joy of driving through the mountains of Western North Carolina, combined with the ability to meet clients and their pets in the comfort of their own homes, have been the driving force behind my decision to provide in-home veterinary care," says Dr. Godfrey. "I'm passionate about seeing pet parents through a challenging and often difficult time."Her services include:-Peaceful in-home euthanasia in a familiar, stress-free environment-Quality of life examinations and consultations for senior pets-Palliative care treatment options for chronic conditions-Pain management tailored to individual pets-Nutrition counseling for aging animals-Anxiety and behavior supportDr. Godfrey works closely with clients' regular veterinarians and local specialists to provide comprehensive, coordinated care. For families facing the challenge of caring for aging or ailing pets, her approach eliminates the stress of car rides, waiting rooms, and unfamiliar clinical environments—allowing pets to remain comfortable in their own homes."Dr. Godfrey's practice fills a vital gap in Western North Carolina's mountain communities," says Betsy Banks Saul, co-founder of Heal House Call Veterinarian . "Rural areas often face unique challenges in accessing specialized veterinary services. By bringing expertise in senior care and end-of-life support directly to their homes, Dr. Godfrey ensures that geography doesn't determine the quality of care pets receive in their final chapters."Dr. Godfrey's path to house-call practice was shaped by experience across diverse veterinary settings—from busy corporate clinics to rural private practice to high-volume spay/neuter programs. Each taught her something valuable, but she discovered her true calling in family-oriented care that prioritizes the human-animal bond during life's most difficult moments.A graduate of University College Dublin School of Veterinary Medicine, Dr. Godfrey brings both clinical expertise and personal understanding to every appointment. She and her husband share their Western North Carolina home with two dogs (Norris and Clark) and four cats (Noodle, Nigel, Boris, and Mr. Handsome)—giving her daily insight into the joys and challenges of multi-pet households.Heal House Call Veterinarian supports independently owned mobile practices like Dr. Godfrey's, handling business infrastructure so veterinarians can focus on what matters most—providing exceptional care to pets and their families.To schedule a house call or learn more about Dr. Godfrey's services, visit healhousecall.com/jgodfrey.About Heal House Call VeterinarianHeal House Call Veterinarian is the brainchild of Betsy Banks Saul, founder of Petfinder, Petfinder Foundation, and Petopia , and Erin O'Leary, DVM, creator of the original Heal mobile practice. Heal's mission is to empower independent veterinarians who crave deeper relationships with pet parents, flexible schedules, and customer service support, so they can focus on the art of medicine—spending most of their time doing what they love: caring for pets. Heal supports veterinarians in creating innovative, client-first practices that honor both sides of the leash. For more information, visit www.healhousecall.com

