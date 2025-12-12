New President Named for San José City College

Dr. Marilyn Flores

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a nationwide search, Dr. Marilyn Flores has been named the next president of San José City College (SJCC).

A first-generation college graduate and second-language learner herself, Dr. Flores has held a variety of leadership positions in her more-than 25 years of service within the California Community Colleges system, including most recently as Superintendent/President of Rio Hondo College in Whittier, Calif.

“Dr. Flores is a distinguished educational leader with a proven track record of advancing institutions and improving student success,” said Dr. Beatriz Chaidez, San José – Evergreen Community College District chancellor. “After reviewing dozens of applications from a deep and diverse pool of highly qualified candidates, conducting two rounds of interviews, and virtual candidate forums, I’m confident that we have found the right leader for SJCC.”

Prior to her role at Rio Hondo, Dr. Flores served as Interim President of Santa Ana College and Vice President of Academic Affairs at Santiago Canyon College. Her prior experience also includes having served as both Chief Instructional Officer and Accreditation Liaison Officer. Her administrative experience includes instruction and deanships at Santiago Canyon College and Las Positas College as well as earlier leadership roles at Riverside City College.

“I am deeply honored to step into this role, and I extend my sincere thank you to the chancellor and board of trustees at SJECCD for providing me with this wonderful opportunity to lead San José City College,” Dr. Flores said. “I am honored to join an excellent team and to work alongside the students, faculty, and staff to support SJCC’s innovative work and ensure access, equity, and success for the diverse community we serve. Together, I look forward to building on the College’s strong foundation and advancing our shared mission with purpose and commitment.”

A Wheelhouse Fellow from UC Davis, Dr. Flores earned her Ph.D. in institutional leadership and policy studies from the University of California, Riverside. She also holds a master’s degree in education from UCLA and a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies with a concentration in education and Spanish, also from UC Riverside.

While her appointment was approved by the SJECCD board of trustees during its meeting on December 9, 2025, Dr. Flores is scheduled to assume her new role as SJCC president on January 12, 2026.

About San José – Evergreen Community College District

With its District Office located in vibrant downtown San José in the heart of Silicon Valley, San José – Evergreen Community College District (SJECCD) encompasses more than 300 square miles, including a large portion of the City of San José and all of the City of Milpitas. The District includes the areas served by Milpitas Unified School District, San José Unified School District, and East Side Union High School District. SJECCD is comprised of: San José City College, the first community college in Santa Clara County, established in 1921; Evergreen Valley College, established in 1975; and the San José – Evergreen Community College Extension at Milpitas, established in 2016. For more information, visit www.sjeccd.edu.

