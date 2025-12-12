The Crack Guys Achieve Near-Perfect Customer Rating, Reinforcing Top Foundation Expert Status

The Crack Guys logo and company slogan Technician drilling along foundation wall for repair Large vertical crack in foundation wall indicating structural issues

The Crack Guys, a regional structural repair leader, hits a 4.9-star rating, confirming its foundation and waterproofing expertise across Alabama and Tennessee.

Reaching a 4.9-star rating with close to a thousand reviews is a tangible representation of our team’s dedication and the trust our neighbors place in us.” — Ronnie Mixon

ANNISTON, AL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Crack Guys, the leading structural repair and waterproofing company serving homeowners across Alabama and Tennessee, proudly announces a significant milestone: achieving a stellar 4.9 out of 5-star rating based on nearly 1,000 verified customer reviews. This exceptional rating underscores the company’s decade-long commitment to delivering high-quality, lasting solutions and unparalleled customer service in the critical fields of foundation, basement, and crawl space repair.As a locally focused and family-oriented business, The Crack Guys specializes in the unique geological and climate challenges facing homes in the Southeast. Their comprehensive service offerings include professional Foundation Repair Experts for slab and pier & beam structures, advanced basement waterproofing solutions, and industry-leading crawl space encapsulation to combat moisture and structural degradation.The company attributes its high customer satisfaction to several key factors:Comprehensive Diagnostics: Offering thorough, non-invasive inspections to identify the root cause of structural damage, not just the symptoms.Warrantied Solutions: Providing comprehensive warranties on all major repairs, giving homeowners peace of mind for the long term.Licensed & Insured Team: Employing trustworthy, fully licensed, and insured technicians who prioritize safety and cleanliness on every job.Local Expertise: Leveraging nearly 10 years of experience specifically addressing the expansive clay soils and seasonal moisture patterns of Alabama and Tennessee.The Crack Guys encourages homeowners to be vigilant about the early signs of structural compromise, such as sticking doors and windows, cracked drywall, or musty odors in the basement or crawl space. Proactive identification can save thousands of dollars in potential future repairs.Homeowners in the service areas, including Anniston, Madison, and Hartselle, AL, and Brentwood and Clarksville, TN, can request free estimates on all services by visiting the company’s website or contacting their regional office.About The Crack Guys:The Crack Guys is a top-rated, BBB-accredited, and Inc. 5000 recognized foundation and structural repair company serving Alabama and Tennessee. Specializing in foundation repair, crawl space encapsulation, and basement waterproofing, the company is committed to providing permanent solutions and five-star customer service, backed by years of experience and comprehensive warranties.

