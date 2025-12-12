Joe Bonamassa Drops Five New Songs Starring Slash, Marcus King, Shemekia Copeland & More On B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100

Watch CBS Mornings’ Special Segment Featuring Bonamassa and Other Artists’ Collaborative Journey to Tribute the King of the Blues

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joe Bonamassa returns today with Vol. IV of B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100, unveiling five new songs from the landmark centennial tribute starring Slash, Shemekia Copeland, Myles Kennedy, Marcus King, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Jade MacRae, Robben Ford, & Chris Cain. The latest volume continues to widen the project’s reach, pairing fresh arrangements with powerful performances from artists across blues, rock, and soul. The full 32-track album arrives February 6th; Pre-Order available now for Triple LP, Double CD, and Digital versions via Bonamassa’s KTBA Records label. Stream the latest five tracks HERE CBS Mornings aired a special feature highlighting both the scope of the album and Bonamassa’s long personal connection to B.B. King. The segment pairs a wide look at Joe’s career with archival footage from his childhood opening slot for King and recent performances that trace how those early encounters shaped the reverence driving the passion behind B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100. WATCH the CBS Mornings feature now.Producers Bonamassa and Josh Smith were drawn to the standout track “When Love Comes to Town” from the beginning. “We knew early on we wanted to include this U2 song in an effort to span the breadth of B.B.’s entire career,” Smith explains. The arrangement came into focus once they decided that Shemekia Copeland would take on King’s vocal lines. “She absolutely crushed it,” he said. Smith adds that inviting Myles Kennedy to sing the Bono parts and bringing Slash in on guitar was Joe’s idea, and the result became one of the project’s defining collaborations. “It turned into such a standout,” he exclaimed, praising the chemistry across all three guests and offering a “shoutout to Alan Hertz for the amazing mix.”“Don’t Answer The Door,” featuring Marcus King, carries a deep connection for Smith. “This song was tracked already, thinking about Marcus King,” he says. Years earlier, King had sung the tune unprompted during a jam session with Smith and Kirk Fletcher, a moment that stuck with him. The team recorded the Blues Is King arrangement with that memory in mind, and Smith says King delivered in every way. “He absolutely slayed it. BB’s vocal is so incredible on the original and Marcus really sang the hell out of it and of course played amazing,” he says. “Just a massive standout.”“Ain’t Nobody Home,” with Jade MacRae and Robben Ford, highlights Smith’s vision for pairing complementary stylists on material he has always loved. “This has always been a favorite track of mine,” he says, noting that the team wanted a song where a featured singer and a featured guitarist could each bring something distinct. “We couldn’t have done any better than Jade and Robben,” Smith adds. He calls MacRae “a tremendous singer and artist” whose performance anchors the track, and says it is an honor to have Ford involved. “He is one of both Joe's and I’s all-time favorite players, and he played “amazing.”Christone “Kingfish” Ingram brings his fire to “Paying The Cost To Be The Boss,” a song that helped set the tone for the entire project. “This was the first song we tracked, the first song we pitched and the first artist to deliver,” Smith recalls. He sensed immediately that the tune would resonate with Kingfish, and that instinct proved right. “He said it was one of his favorites. Kismet,” Smith says. For him, Kingfish represents a vital piece of the blues future. “Christone is one of the most important artists in the blues today,” he adds. “He absolutely killed this track.”This month’s collection closes with “You Upset Me Baby” featuring Chris Cain, an artist both Smith and Bonamassa deeply admire. “Joe and I both felt it was important to have Chris Cain be a part of this project,” Smith says. “We knew how much Chris reveres B.B.” Cain delivered a performance that reflects that admiration, combining soulful singing with guitar work that Smith describes as “amazing.”With Vol. IV, the album’s expanding roster now includes more than thirty guest appearances across the first four installments, featuring artists such as Buddy Guy, Gary Clark Jr., Keb’ Mo’, Warren Haynes, Jimmie Vaughan, Michael McDonald, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, Larkin Poe, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Pat Monahan, and Aloe Blacc.The idea for Blues Summit 100 took shape when Bonamassa realized that no major centennial tribute had been announced for King’s 100th birthday. With full support from the Estate of B.B. King and The B.B. King Music Company, he and Smith set out to create a wide-ranging celebration of King’s legacy with an intergenerational cast of musicians. Each artist was encouraged to record a song that held specific meaning for them, creating a portrait of King’s influence that connects past and present. Bonamassa has described the project as a mission rooted in deep respect for King’s legacy. “When B.B. was alive and active, he was the blues. You only get one shot to do this correctly.”B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100 will be released digitally, as a double CD, and as a triple LP vinyl (180 gram) set. New tracks will continue to arrive monthly through February 2026.Bonamassa continues an active global touring schedule. His 2026 U.S. Spring Tour brings him to theaters and arenas nationwide before he launches a major European run anchored by two nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall. His 2026 U.S. Summer Tour, newly announced, spans amphitheaters across the country with select dates featuring Gov’t Mule, JJ Grey & Mofro, and rising blues artist D. K. Harrell. Tour dates and ticket information are available at www.jbonamassa.com/tour-dates B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100 - Full TracklistDisc 1:1. Paying The Cost To Be The Boss feat. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram2. Don’t Answer The Door feat. Marcus King3. To Know You Is To Love You feat. Michael McDonald, Susan Tedeschi & Derek Trucks4. Let The Good Times Roll feat. Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Noah Hunt5. Sweet Little Angel feat. Buddy Guy6. When It All Comes Down (I’ll Still Be Around) feat. Larry McCray7. When Love Comes To Town feat. Slash, Shemekia Copeland & Myles Kennedy8. The Thrill Is Gone feat. Chaka Khan & Eric Clapton9. Watch Yourself feat. Jimmie Vaughan10. Why I Sing The Blues feat. Bobby Rush11. Sweet Sixteen feat. Jimmy Hall & Larry Carlton12. Don’t You Want A Man Like Me feat. Larkin Poe13. I’ll Survive feat. Keb’ Mo’14. Heartbreaker feat. Trombone Shorty & Eric Gales15. There Must Be A Better World Somewhere feat. George Benson16. Chains And Things feat. Gary Clark Jr.Disc 2:1. How Blue Can You Get feat. Warren Haynes2. You Upset Me Baby feat. Chris Cain3. Ghetto Woman feat. Ivan Neville4. Night Life feat. Paul Rodgers5. Ain’t Nobody Home feat. Jade MacRae & Robben Ford6. Bad Case Of Love feat. Joanne Shaw Taylor7. Never Make A Move Too Soon feat. Dion8. Three O’Clock Blues feat. Marc Broussard9. Think It Over feat. Train & Chris Buck10. It’s My Own Fault feat. Kim Wilson11. Every Day I Have The Blues feat. D.K. Harrell12. Please Accept My Love feat. John Nemeth13. So Excited feat. Aloe Blacc14. When My Heart Beats Like A Hammer feat. Dannielle De Andrea15. Playin’ With My Friends16. Better Not Look Down feat. Kirk FletcherJOE BONAMASSA TOUR SCHEDULEU.S. SUMMER TOUR 2026 (NEWLY ANNOUNCED)June 26 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts w/ special guest JJ Grey & Mofro & D.K. HarrellJune 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ocean Casino ResortJune 28 – Newark, NJ – New Jersey Performing Arts CenterJuly 29 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap w/ Gov't Mule*July 31 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater w/ Gov't MuleAugust 1 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion w/ Gov't MuleAugust 3 – Hyannis, MA – Cape Cod Melody TentAugust 5 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater w/ special guest JJ Grey & MofroAugust 7 – Selbyville, DE – Freeman Arts Pavilion*August 8 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion w/ Gov't MuleAugust 9 – Youngstown, OH – The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre w/ Gov't MuleAugust 12 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, IL*August 14 – Interlochen, MI – Kresge Auditorium*August 15 – Welch, MN – Treasure Island Resort & Casino w/ Gov't MuleAugust 16 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Theater w/ Gov't MuleAugust 19 – Cheyenne, WY – Cheyenne Civic CenterAugust 21 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles TheaterAugust 23 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre*On sale in early 2026U.S. SPRING TOUR 2026February 21 – South Bend, IN – The Morris Performing Arts CenterFebruary 23 – Cedar Rapids, IA – Paramount TheatreFebruary 25 – Madison, WI – Overture Center for the ArtsFebruary 27 – Peoria, IL – Prairie Home Alliance TheaterFebruary 28 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft TheatreMarch 2 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing ArtsMarch 4 – Springfield, MA – Springfield Symphony HallMarch 6 – Westbury, NY – Flagstar at Westbury Music FairMarch 7 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum CenterMarch 8 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the ArtsMarch 10 – Reading, PA – Santander Performing Arts CenterMarch 11 – Virginia Beach, VA – Sandler CenterMarch 13 – Durham, NC – DPACMarch 14 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness ArenaMarch 17 – Knoxville, TN – Knoxville Civic AuditoriumMarch 19 – Huntsville, AL – VBC Mark C. Smith Concert HallMarch 20 – Macon, GA – Atrium Health AmphitheaterMarch 21 – Clearwater, FL – The BayCare SoundMarch 25-29, 2026 – Miami, FL – Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea XI +April 10-12, 2026 - Miramar Beach, FL - Sound Wave Beach Weekend ++Sold OutEUROPE TOUR 2026April 22 - Hamburg, DE - Barclays ArenaApril 24 - Rotterdam, NL - Rotterdam RTM StageApril 25 - Paris, FR - La Seine MusicaleApril 27 - Esch-sur-Alzette, LU - Luxembourg RockhalApril 29 - Mannheim, DE - SAP ArenaMay 1 - Chemnitz, DE - Stadthalle ChemnitzMay 2 - Nürnberg, DE - PSD Bank Nürnberg ArenaMay 3 - Zürich, CH - HallenstadionMay 6 - London, UK - Royal Albert HallMay 7 - London, UK - Royal Albert HallOctober 21 - Helsinki, FL - Veikkaus ArenaOctober 23 - Stockholm, SE - Stockholm Avicii ArenaOctober 24 - Oslo, NO - Oslo SpektrumOctober 25 - Gothenburg, SE - Göteborg Partille ArenaOctober 27 - Copenhagen, DK - K.B. Hallen KøbenhavnOctober 29 - Rostock, DE - Stadthalle RostockOctober 30 - Berlin, DE - Uber ArenaOctober 31 - Dortmund, DE - WestfalenhalleNovember 4 - Milan, IT - Unipol ForumNovember 6 - Toulouse, FR - Zenith Toulouse MetropoleNovember 7 - Barcelona, ES - Barcelona Sant Jordi CLubNovember 8 - Madrid, ES - Madrid Palacio VistalegreABOUT JOE BONAMASSABlues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a five-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15x Blues Music Award Nominee (4-time winner), he achieved his 29th No.1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his highly acclaimed 17th studio album Breakthrough, which has been described as his most adventurous and genre-defying album to date. Only in his 40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 50 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it’s in the studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, Robert Jon & The Wreck and others for his independent labels Journeyman Records and KTBA Records, and has also launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide. Visit http://www.jbonamassa.com for more information.For more information, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR[jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.