Fullerton Mayor Fred Jung and Seoul Honorary Mayor Jung Joon Ho Launch Clean Water Initiative with WEC Technology

Fullerton Mayor Fred Jung

Korean innovation and U.S. municipal leadership unite as renowned actor and Seoul Honorary Mayor Jung Joon Ho supports Fullerton’s water modernization plan.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX)

This initiative shows how cities can turn sustainability from an idea into real infrastructure that improves daily life for residents.” — Mayor Fred Jung

FULLERTON, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new cross border sustainability partnership is emerging as Fullerton Mayor Fred Jung met with Jung Joon Ho, one of South Korea’s most prominent actors and the Honorary Mayor of Seoul, to introduce Kyungdong Navien’s advanced water treatment system, WEC, for potential citywide deployment. The meeting signals Fullerton’s intention to modernize its aging water infrastructure and adopt scalable, next generation technology.Jung Joon Ho, widely recognized for his film and television roles across Asia, also serves in a civic capacity as Honorary Mayor of Seoul. His involvement elevates international visibility and public engagement around Fullerton’s clean water initiative.Mayor Fred Jung, known for prioritizing public health, water safety, and resilient infrastructure, said the partnership supports the city’s long term sustainability plan. “Safe water and reliable infrastructure are essential to everyday life,” he said. “Fullerton is committed to adopting technologies that directly benefit our residents.”During the meeting, Jung Joon Ho introduced WEC as a practical solution to corrosion and aging pipe issues that affect cities across the United States. After a technical review, Fullerton agreed to begin installation once the commercial system becomes available in September 2026. “As Honorary Mayor of Seoul, I am proud to support a technology that can strengthen community health here in the U.S.,” Jung said.Advanced Water Technology for U.S. CitiesTaekhyun Kim, President of Kyungdong Navien USA , emphasized the significance for municipal infrastructure.“WEC manages scale and corrosion without salt or chemicals,” Kim said. “Fullerton is a strategic partner in developing a scalable model that can be adopted by cities across the United States.” If extended to schools, libraries, and community centers, the initiative could establish Fullerton as a national reference model for sustainable water treatment.Fullerton’s Path Toward Sustainability LeadershipBeginning in 2026, Fullerton City Hall will supply WEC treated water to employees, with expansion planned for additional public buildings and private facilities. The system supports California’s broader environmental and infrastructure modernization goals.Market Expansion Through Houself and The Real Brokerage (NASDAQ: REAX) To accelerate the introduction of WEC across North America, Jung Joon Ho and CEO Sunmin Yun will co lead Houself, Inc., Kyungdong Navien’s U.S. sales and marketing partner.Houself is preparing nationwide deployment through its partnership with The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX), a rapidly growing real estate brokerage network operating in 50 states plus Canada. REAX’s platform of more than 34,000 agents provides a strategic distribution channel for awareness, field access, and residential-sector integration of WEC technology.The partnership positions Houself to reach homeowners, commercial property owners, and developers seeking solutions to aging water infrastructure. Reborn Materials Joins as a Sustainability Technology PartnerReborn Materials Inc., a California based clean technology company, has joined the initiative to integrate water, waste, and sustainability systems into a unified municipal model. Reborn builds AI and IoT-driven environmental data platforms, ESG infrastructure solutions, and hybrid environmental materials tailored for smart city adoption. Jason Kang, Vice President of Reborn Materials, stated, “Fullerton is demonstrating forward thinking leadership. This partnership reflects how cities can adopt integrated solutions that deliver measurable environmental and community benefits.”A Model for U.S. Cities NationwideMayor Fred Jung emphasized the initiative’s broader significance.“The technologies we choose today will define the health and safety of future generations. Fullerton is proud to take a leadership role.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.