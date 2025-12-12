Lance Prenc Deconstructs the Mix for Alpha Wolf’s 'Haunter' on Nail The Mix

Alpha Wolf on Nail The Mix

Lance Prenc is recognized for his work with artists such as Polaris and Thornhill, helping to shape the modern Australian heavy sound.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nail The Mix has announced its latest mixing session featuring producer and engineer Lance Prenc. This month, Prenc will walk members through his mix of "Haunter" by Australian metalcore band Alpha Wolf.

For this session, he breaks down the production of "Haunter," a track from Alpha Wolf's album Half Living Things. The session provides a detailed look at how Prenc handles the track's dense arrangement, which includes glitchy effects, industrial textures, and heavy low-end instrumentation.

Session Details and Technical Focus

Members who join this session will receive instant access to the original multi-tracks for "Haunter." The course material focuses on specific engineering challenges found in modern metal production. Prenc demonstrates his approach to:

Low-End Management: Techniques for balancing extreme low-end guitar energy with bass frequencies to ensure clarity in the sub range.

Drum Processing: Methods for achieving punchy transients that remain clear through saturated mix bus chains.

Vocal Production: Compression and EQ strategies for seating aggressive vocals within a complex instrumental mix.

Signal Chain and Dynamics: Practical applications of gain staging, hard clipping, and bus compression to achieve competitive loudness.

Additional Content Included

In addition to the main session with Lance Prenc, new members gain access to a library of resources designed for audio professionals and students. This includes six bonus mixing sessions featuring Devin Townsend, Jinjer, Gojira, Opeth, At The Gates, and Meshuggah.

Membership also includes:

Mix Lab: A collection of over 75 mixing tutorials.

Exclusive Plugins: Audio tools compatible with Windows and Mac.

Practice Tracks: Professional quality files cleared for use in personal portfolios.

Community Access: Entry into the monthly mixing contest with prizes from industry partners.

Availability

The Lance Prenc and Alpha Wolf session is available now on the Nail The Mix platform.

For more information or to sign up, visit: https://www.nailthemix.com/ntm/alpha-wolf

About Nail The Mix

Nail The Mix is an online educational platform for audio mixing and production. It connects students with major producers and engineers, providing raw multi-tracks and step-by-step walkthroughs of real album sessions.

