Virgelia Productions Celebrates 37th Anniversary Pageant of Culture, Beauty & Empowerment

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 22, 2025, Virgelia Productions marked a major milestone with the resounding success of its 37th Anniversary Cultural Pageants, held at the renowned Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center. With a vibrant display of culture, grace, and global unity, the event reaffirmed the organization’s long-standing commitment to empowerment and international representation.This year’s pageant featured 31 extraordinary Finalist Delegates representing countries from around the world, competing in the signature categories of National Costume, Evening Gown, and Swimsuit Competition. The newly renovated venue was filled with energy and pride as families, friends, and supporters came together to celebrate the talent and heritage of each delegate.Competition Highlights🏆 Best in Swimsuit — China, Mekyla LeeDelegates graced the runway in couture hot-pink bedazzled swimsuits, impressing judges with confidence and stage presence. Mekyla Lee of China earned the Best in Swimsuit Award for her exceptional performance. She also claimed the Global People’s Choice Award and was crowned Miss Asia USA 2026.🏆 Best in National Costume — Korea, Su Hee KangThe National Costume Competition wowed audiences with artistic, culturally significant attire from around the world. Su Hee Kang of Korea captivated judges with a breathtaking presentation celebrating Korean heritage. She also won the People’s Choice Award and the title of Miss Asia USA International.🏆 Best in Evening Gown — Vietnam, Andrea HuynhRadiating elegance and grace, delegates shone during the Evening Gown Competition. Andrea Huynh of Vietnam secured top honors with her regal presence and timeless sophistication. She was also crowned Mrs. Asia USA 2026.Honoring Sponsors & HostsVirgelia Productions proudly acknowledges the unwavering support of its distinguished sponsors:IAU – International American UniversityIVE Medical SpaThe program was co-hosted by Rachel Park, Miss Asia USA 2017, marking her fifth year as pageant host, and Charlie Lowe, Mrs. Europe Global 2022, who made her hosting debut with grace and charm.Introducing the Icons of Impact AwardsA new and visionary addition to this year’s program, ICONS OF IMPACT, honored entrepreneurs, media leaders, and nonprofit organizations creating meaningful positive change both locally and globally.The segment was emceed by esteemed Virgelia Productions queens:Angela Kung, Mrs. Asia USA 2022 and Fabiola Mort, Mrs. Latina Global 2022A complete list of honorees is attached.2026 CORONATION — NEWLY CROWNED TITLE HOLDERSMiss Asia U.S.A – Mekyla Li (China)Miss Asia USA International – Su Hee Kang (Korea)Miss Asia United States – Jaynie Jindarat (Thailand)Miss Asia USA Global – Valencia Kwan (Indonesia)Miss Asia USA America – Michelle Ho (Vietnam)Miss Asia USA California – Nicole Hahn (Korea)Miss Teen Asia USA – Jazlyn Bao Chau (Vietnam)Mrs. Asia USA – Dr. Andrea Huynh (Vietnam)Mrs. Asia USA International – Kim Del Fierro (Philippines)Mrs. Asia USA Universe – Michelle Villamaire (Thailand)Mrs. Asia USA California – Hang Nguyen (Vietnam)Miss Teen Latina Global – Amaya Andrea Franco (El Salvador)Mrs. Latina Global – Yahaira Kolb Arauz (Nicaragua)Miss Europe Global – Mary Kaminski (Spain)Mrs. Entrepreneur – Michelle Llegaria (Philippines)Miss Global Ambassador – Ariana Afzali (Afghanistan)Mrs. Global Ambassador – Kim Delevett (Vietnam)2026 SPECIAL AWARDSMiss Congeniality: Jaynie Jindarat (Thailand) & Su Hee Kang (Korea)Mrs. Congeniality: Andrea Huynh (Vietnam)Miss Friendship: Jaynie Jindarat (Thailand)Mrs. Friendship: Michelle Villemaire (Thailand)Miss Photogenic: Mikayla Estrada (Philippines)Mrs. Photogenic: Martha Torrico (Bolivia)Humanitarian Award: Kim Delevett (Vietnam)Mrs. Fitness: Kim Del Fierro (Philippines)Best in Swimsuit: Mekyla Li (China)Best in National Costume: Su Hee Kang (Korea)Best in Evening Gown: Andrea Huynh (Vietnam)Miss Popularity: Mekyla Li (China)People’s Choice: Su Hee Kang (Korea)Global People’s Choice: Mekyla Li (China)About Virgelia ProductionsBased in Los Angeles, Virgelia Productions is a pioneering producer of multicultural pageants and fashion events dedicated to empowering women, celebrating global diversity, and providing a world-class platform for cultural expression. For over 37 years, the organization has proudly produced Miss/Mrs. Asia USA, Miss/Mrs. Latina Global, and Miss/Mrs. Europe Global — all internationally recognized for showcasing culture, confidence, and community impact.Website: www.VirgeliaProductions.com Toll-Free: 1-800-831-9880Apply for the 2026 PageantsApplications are now open!TEXT: (818) 641-7779CALL: 1-800-831-9880WEB: www.VirgeliaProductions.com #VirgeliaProductions #Pageant #pageant #beautypageant #pageantry #pageantlife #beautyqueen #pageants #culturalcelebration #womenempowerment #globalcommunity

