The Portage School of Leaders Wins Indiana Department of Education’s 'Enroll, Enlist, Employ Excellence Award'

SOUTH BEND, IN, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Indiana Department of Education has selected the Portage School of Leaders , part of the Career Academy Network of Public Schools , as a recipient of the “Enroll, Enlist, Employ Excellence Award.” The award was presented at the 2025 Educational Excellence Awards Gala in Indianapolis on November 21.One of the most competitive recognitions in the state, this honor recognizes schools that are redefining the future of high school and equipping students with a sense of purpose and preparation for life after graduation.The Future of High School — Built in South Bend The Portage School of Leaders was recognized for its intentional redesign of the high school experience around competency-based learning, interdisciplinary projects, and real-world application. This model aligns with Indiana’s new diploma requirements and is guided by the growing consensus that high schools must prepare students with the durable skills necessary for success in college, career, and civic life."It's an honor to have our students and teachers recognized for their work," said Dr. Andrew Hoyt, Founding Head of School. "We believe a school community alive with meaningful, connected, and engaging learning gives students the opportunity to develop durable skills that will serve them long after high school, in college, career, and beyond."The Portage School is one of 24 high schools in the Carnegie Foundation’s Future of High School Network (FHS Network), a national initiative focused on establishing a new architecture and vision for the American high school. At the Portage School of Leaders, students have access to college credit, industry-recognized certifications, community engaged-learning, and work-based learning in a model that emphasizes interdisciplinary, project-based learning.“Being at the Portage School feels like you are experiencing history—everything is designed with real intention,” said Max Wheaton, a senior at the Portage School and a founding student, “I feel like I am truly cared for, not as a statistic, but as a person who is actively learning.”This year’s Awards Gala also highlighted the broader Career Academy Network of Public Schools. Career Academy High School senior Rima Bahradine-Bell, the 2024 Boys & Girls Club Midwest Youth of the Year, served as co-host for the statewide event. In addition, Bend Manufacturing, the student-run manufacturing enterprise located in the Portage School and comprising Career Academy and Portage School students, was commissioned to design and fabricate the award plaques and trophies for event sponsors, showcasing the student agency and entrepreneurship.This recognition affirms the innovative work underway across the Career Academy Network of Public Schools to design meaningful, connected, and engaging learning experiences for today’s learners.

