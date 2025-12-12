59% Have Purchased From a Small Business Due to Social Media; 52% Say Reviews Influence Purchases, Signs.com Study Finds

From scroll speed to trust signals, new data from Signs.com reveals what drives action on social media.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social media has become the modern storefront for small businesses, but new research shows that success depends less on polish and more on authenticity. A new study from Signs.com, based on responses from 1,000 U.S. consumers, reveals where Americans discover small businesses online, which content earns their trust, and what ultimately drives them to buy.

The findings show that while social platforms are powerful discovery tools, consumers make judgments quickly—and often skeptically. Nearly half of respondents (49%) said they spend 10 seconds or less on a small business’s social media post before deciding to scroll past. At the same time, 59% reported making a purchase from a small business because of its social media content, underscoring the channel’s influence when executed correctly.

Key Findings from the Study:

• 61% of Americans discovered a small business on Facebook in the past six months, followed by YouTube (48%), Instagram (46%), and TikTok (45%)

• Nearly half (49%) spend 10 seconds or less on a small business post before deciding to scroll past

• 52% said customer testimonials or reviews most influenced their decision to buy

• 48% said AI-generated content makes them less likely to trust a small business’s social media presence

• Nearly 3 in 5 have purchased from a small business because of social media content

• Gen Z is most likely to discover small businesses on TikTok (75%) and Instagram (70%)

Platform preferences varied significantly by age. Facebook remains the leading discovery channel for Gen X and millennials, while Gen Z overwhelmingly turns to TikTok and Instagram. YouTube emerged as a consistent discovery platform across generations, particularly among younger consumers.

Trust signals also differed by age group, but one theme was consistent: authenticity matters. When asked which content they trust most, respondents ranked user-generated content highest (31%), followed by brand-created visuals (27%) and influencer shoutouts or reviews (20%). Overly polished posts, stock imagery, missing pricing details, and AI-generated content were frequently cited as red flags.

“Our data shows that people overwhelmingly trust real customers, authentic stories, and straightforward product information,” said Nelson James, Vice President for Signs and Banners at Signs.com. “Polish doesn’t always equal credibility. In fact, content created by everyday customers can carry more weight than a perfectly edited promotional post. For small businesses with limited resources, that’s incredibly encouraging.”

Attention is short, but the right content can still stop the scroll. Reviews and testimonials were the most effective at holding attention for at least 10 seconds, followed by personal stories and humorous or relatable hooks. In contrast, AI-generated or automated content was the most commonly skipped format.

When it comes to conversion, proof beats promotion. More than half of respondents (52%) said customer reviews were the most persuasive content, followed by product demos or tutorials (43%). Gen Z showed higher responsiveness to trend-driven content, while older generations favored practical, information-rich formats.

“My biggest piece of advice for small businesses is to keep things simple, transparent, and human,” said Lilie Rahimzadeh, Chief Marketing Officer at Signs.com. “Our research shows that people make decisions in seconds, so focus on the types of content that stop the scroll — customer reviews, personal stories, and clear demonstrations of what you offer. And don’t overlook the trust signals that matter most: real photos, honest pricing, and authentic communication.”

The study highlights a growing opportunity for small businesses to refine—not expand—their social media strategies by aligning content with how consumers actually discover, evaluate, and trust brands online.

