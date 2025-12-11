Nightly full closure of Wailua Mauka Bridge

Main, News Posted on Dec 11, 2025 in Highways News

Mayor Bryan Baptiste Bridge will be One Lane Each North – and Southbound

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies road users of the nightly full closure of the Wailua River Bridge over Kῡhiō Highway (Route 56) between Kuamoʻo Road and Wailua Marina Road from Tuesday, Dec. 16 through Friday, Dec. 19, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Lῑhu‘e-bound (southbound) drivers will be detoured to a contraflow lane on the Mayor Bryan Baptiste Bridge, also known as the Plantation Bridge, which will be coned to have one lane going northbound and one southbound.

These closures are necessary for the contractor to pour concrete for a structural element of the bridge. Remaining tasks for the Wailua Bridge Repairs includes 11 concrete pours, spall repairs and paving. The Wailua Bridge Repair Project is expected to be completed in March 2026.

Variable message boards have been posted along Kūhiō Highway to alert road users.

To view scheduled Kauaʻi lane closures for the week visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

