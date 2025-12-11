Completion of Tidal Basin Seawall Reconstruction Ahead of Schedule

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior today announced the early completion of the Tidal Basin seawall reconstruction, a major milestone in protecting some of the nation’s most iconic memorials and landscapes.

Funded by the Great American Outdoors Act’s Legacy Restoration Fund signed into law by President Donald J. Trump in 2020, the $112 million project supports the Executive Order on Making the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful and strengthens the shoreline around the Jefferson Memorial, the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, and the world-famous cherry blossom trees. It marks the completion of the first of two phases, with the Potomac River seawall reconstruction scheduled to finish in May 2026. Together, the projects are expected to conclude eight months ahead of schedule and about $30 million under budget.

President Trump’s Great American Outdoors Act remains one of the most significant conservation achievements of his administration. The law provides permanent funding to address long-deferred maintenance needs across the National Park System, ensuring safe, resilient and accessible public lands for generations to come.

“The completion of this phase of the seawall project shows what can be accomplished when we invest in America’s treasures,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “The work here, directed by President Trump, protects beloved memorials, restores the landscape’s integrity and prepares the area for the next century of visitors. It is fitting progress as our nation looks ahead to America’s 250th and the celebration of our shared history.”

The project addressed decades of sinking ground, frequent tidal flooding and aging infrastructure along the south side of the Tidal Basin. In some areas, the original seawall, built in the late 1800s and early 1900s, had settled more than five feet, leading to daily flooding and repeated damage to trees and historic walkways.

The new seawall features deeper foundations, wider and more accessible pathways and a resilient design to better withstand future sea-level rise and stronger storms. While construction is complete, major landscape restoration continues. In spring 2026, the National Park Service will plant 426 trees, including 269 cherry trees, around the Tidal Basin and Potomac River work areas, replacing those removed during construction.

To protect young plantings and allow the landscape to stabilize, the project area in the Tidal Basin and West Potomac Park will remain closed through the 2026 National Cherry Blossom Festival, with reopening expected shortly afterward.