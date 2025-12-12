As Influencer Trust Declines & Ad Fatigue Rises, Apart Style Launches Editorial Platform for Discovering Fashion Brands

Editorial-first platform that serves the 81% of shoppers who research before buying, by providing curated editorial reviews of quality online fashion brands.

The current fashion discovery ecosystem is broken. Consumers have lost trust in influencer recommendations, and quality brands are getting drowned out by whoever has the biggest marketing budget.” — Ash Read

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As consumers grow increasingly skeptical of paid influencer recommendations and overwhelmed by the flood of direct-to-consumer fashion brands competing for their attention, a new platform is offering a different approach. Apart Style launches today as an editorial-first destination for discovering quality fashion brands actually worth buying.The timing reflects a broader shift in consumer behavior. 91% of consumers say they see too many ads on social media¹, with over a third actively blocking ads or unfollowing brands to escape the noise. Meanwhile, trust in influencers dropped five percentage points between 2023 and 2024² - a significant erosion in a channel that brands have relied on heavily for discovery.The direct-to-consumer fashion boom has only intensified the problem. With the global DTC market now exceeding $200 billion³ and customer acquisition costs for fashion brands averaging $66 per customer⁴, quality brands are struggling to reach the consumers who would value them most. The result is a discovery ecosystem that fails both sides: consumers who can't distinguish genuine quality from marketing hype, and brands whose products get lost in a sea of sponsored content.Apart Style addresses this gap with curated, editorial reviews focused on quality, value, and craftsmanship - with a particular emphasis on sustainable and ethical brands. The platform evaluates brands like Quince, Everlane, and Buck Mason across categories spanning modern essentials, elevated basics, and timeless wardrobe staples."The current fashion discovery ecosystem is broken," said Ash Read, Co-founder of Apart Style. "Consumers have lost trust in influencer recommendations, and quality brands are getting drowned out by whoever has the biggest marketing budget. We built Apart Style to be the resource we wished existed. Honest, editorial coverage that helps people find brands that are actually worth their money and aligned with their values."The platform is designed for consumers who research before they buy, a group that represents the vast majority of shoppers. Research shows that 81% of consumers conduct online research before making a purchase⁵, yet most discovery platforms are optimized for impulse buys rather than informed decisions. Apart Style serves this audience with in-depth reviews that validate purchase decisions at the critical moment of consideration.***ABOUT APART STYLEApart Style is a fashion and style publication dedicated to helping consumers discover quality brands worth buying. Through curated editorial reviews, the platform cuts through the noise of influencer marketing to surface sustainable, ethical brands that deliver on craftsmanship, value, and style. For more information, visit www.apartstyle.com SOURCES1: https://assets.ctfassets.net/63bmaubptoky/TMnEFJvOzYLkvwuI3WWhJ/b8bfcab87ca120d811521bc6d9964aea/Capterra_Press_Release__Social_Media_Ad_Fatigue.pdf 2: https://pro.morningconsult.com/analyst-reports/influencer-marketing-guide-2025 3: https://www.spocket.co/statistics/fastest-growing-dtc-brands 4: https://firstpagesage.com/reports/average-cac-for-ecommerce-companies/ 5: https://www.invoca.com/blog/retail-marketing-statistics

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.