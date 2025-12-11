Dr. Michelle Rozen Releases Research-Based Book on Navigating Human Resistance to AI

Dr. Michelle Rozen- Adapting to AI

Backed by national study, “The Change Doctor’s Playbook for Adapting to AI” offers strategies for addressing resistance to AI in a rapidly changing world.

AI isn’t the hard part—staying human, confident, and ready for nonstop change is.” — Dr. Michelle Rozen

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Michelle Rozen , a nationally recognized behavioral scientist, bestselling author, and one of the most sought-after motivational speakers for corporate events by top global brands, today released her latest book, The Change Doctor’s Playbook for Adapting to AI. The book is based on a large-scale study, conducted by Rozen, measuring the emotional obstacles to Artificial Intelligence (AI) adoption in the workplace and beyond.“Heading into 2026, leaders are navigating an unresolved resistance to AI across their teams, but the technology is only becoming more critical,” says Rozen. “The Change Doctor’s Playbook for Adapting to AI outlines a researched-based step-by-step method to build trust in technology and support teams through AI transformation.”Surveying more than 5,000 U.S. professionals, Dr. Rozen’s research found that resistance to AI in the workplace and beyond is rarely about whether individuals can learn the new technology. Instead, it’s about feeling safe, supported and guided through uncertainty. Key research findings include:• 85% struggle with self-doubt about adapting to AI and new technologies.• 52% report feeling anxious, overwhelmed, or even frozen by the rapid rollout of AI tools at work.• 8% feel confident enough in their understanding of new AI initiatives to explain them to someone else.• 62% admit they’ve avoided using AI altogether because they didn’t know where to begin.• 68% would be more open to learning if respected leaders were transparent about their own confusion and challenges.“While this is an excellent resource for leaders navigating AI uncertainty in the workplace, I wrote this book with all human experiences in mind,” explained Rozen. “This research is a reminder that success hinges on psychological safety, transparent communication, and continuous progress as much as tools and training, and the book helps the reader lead themselves, their team and their organization through change with confidence.”Trusted by organizations including FedEx, Coca-Cola, Pfizer, Marriott, and Johnson & Johnson, Dr. Rozen brings these insights to life through keynote talks and enterprise workshops that help leaders de-risk AI initiatives, accelerate adoption, and sustain performance.The Change Doctor’s Playbook for Adapting to AI is now available for purchase on Amazon.About Dr. Michelle RozenDr. Michelle Rozen is a behavioral scientist, researcher, bestselling author, and CEO of The Change Doctor International, Inc. A global authority on decision-making, goal execution, and leading through change, she created the 6% Club Methodology™ and the 0–10 Rule™ to help leaders and teams drive results in uncertain times. Her new book, The Change Doctor’s Playbook for Adapting to AI, has been released today.Media ContactJordan Barrett207.615.8152jordan.rowe.barrett@overit.comWebsite: www.drmichellerozen.com

