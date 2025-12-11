HART closing access to Bethel Street and Nu‘uanu Avenue from Nimitz Highway Dec. 19

Main Posted on Dec 11, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies drivers of planned closures by the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) at the Bethel Street and Nu‘uanu Avenue intersections with Nimitz Highway on Friday, Dec. 19 from 6 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. the next day.

During this overnight closure, the HART contractor will be pouring concrete shafts to support the elevated guideway at the intersections of Nimitz Highway at Bethel Street and Nu‘uanu Avenue. There will be no turns allowed into, or out of these intersections.

Two through lanes on Nimitz Highway in each direction will remain open. Please plan accordingly, allow for extra travel time to get to your destinations and proceed with caution through any work areas.

Special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of closure information.

Regular HART-related work activities continue on Nimitz Highway between Awa and Richards Streets, daily between 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

For a full list of HART related closures, please visit: https://honolulutransit.org/construction/traffic-updates/

For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

