Southbound Traffic to be detoured through Hanamāʻulu Town overnight December 17 and 18
LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies road users of a temporary detour from Kῡhiō Highway (Route 56) at Kapule Highway (Route 51).
The detour will affect southbound traffic through Hanamā‘ulu town on Wednesday, Dec. 17 and Thursday, Dec. 18 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Crews will be working on Kapule Highway between Kῡhiō Highway and Ahukini Road. There will be a lane shift to the mauka shoulder while concrete barriers are set on the makai side of the highway. This is necessary for the restriping of the highway. Northbound traffic will be allowed through the work area.
Variable message boards have been posted to alert road users. To view scheduled Kauaʻi lane closures for the week visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/
Media contact:
HDOT Public Affairs Office
Phone: 808-587-2160
Email: [email protected]
