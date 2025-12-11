Canton Man Sentenced for Multi-Million-Dollar Health Care Fraud Scheme

BOSTON – A Canton, Mass., man was sentenced today in federal court in Boston in connection with a scheme to defraud Medicare of over $4 million by submitting claims for durable medical equipment (DME) that was medically unnecessary, not wanted by the Medicare beneficiaries and tainted by kickbacks.

Krishna Gidwani, 55, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Patti B. Saris to 30 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. Gidwani was also ordered to pay more than $3 million in restitution to Medicare. In August 2025, Gidwani pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud.

Gidwani worked with Raju Sharma, and other co-conspirators, to own and operate a DME company that paid telemarketing companies for DME orders for orthotics such as ankle, wrist, knee and back braces. Often, the Medicare beneficiaries did not need or want the braces the defendants shipped them and as further alleged, the doctors whose signatures appeared on these DME orders often did not treat these beneficiaries and did not prescribe the DME.

This case is part of the Department of Justice’s 2025 National Health Care Fraud Takedown – a strategically coordinated, nationwide law enforcement action that resulted in criminal charges against 324 defendants for their alleged participation in health care fraud and illegal drug diversion schemes that involved the submission of over $14.6 billion in intended loss and over 15 million pills of illegally diverted controlled substances. The defendants allegedly defrauded programs entrusted for the care of the elderly and disabled to line their own pockets. The United States has seized over $245 million in cash, luxury vehicles and other assets in connection with the takedown.

United States Attorney Leah B. Foley; Ted E. Docks, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division; and Roberto Coviello, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lauren A. Graber and Sarah B. Hoefle of the Criminal Division prosecuted the case.