Greenville Man Indicted for Armed Robbery and Firearms Offenses at Bear Creek Bank

Brad D. Schimel, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced that on December 9, 2025, a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against a man allegedly involved in the armed robbery of a bank in Bear Creek in northwestern Outagamie County. The indictment named Martin M. Muniz-Lara (age: 43) of Greenville, Wisconsin.

Count One of the indictment charges Muniz-Lara with Armed Bank Robbery in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 2113(a) and 2113(d). If convicted, Muniz-Lara faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. Count Two charges Muniz-Lara with Brandishing a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 924(c). If convicted, Muniz-Lara faces up to life in prison, with a 7-year mandatory minimum sentence that must be consecutive to any other sentence. Muniz-Lara would also face fines, a special assessment, and terms of supervised release at the end of any sentence imposed.

According to the indictment, on or about October 17, 2025, the defendant forcefully took money from a federally insured bank in Bear Creek and brandished a firearm while committing the robbery.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case with assistance from the FBI, Oshkosh Police Department, and Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney Andrew J. Maier will prosecute the case in United States District Court in Green Bay.

An indictment is only a charge and not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the government must prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.



