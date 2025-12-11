Boston Man Indicted for Attempted Sex Trafficking of a Minor and Other Sex Trafficking Crimes

BOSTON – A Boston man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly sex trafficking three victims, including a minor, between New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

Orland Reyes, a/k/a “Snow,” 33, was charged with one count of attempted sex trafficking of a child; one count of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in prostitution; one count of coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in prostitution; two counts of transporting an individual with intent to engage in prostitution; and two counts of coercion and enticement of an individual to engage in prostitution. The defendant was arrested in Puerto Rico on Aug. 20, 2025. Reyes made his initial appearance in Massachusetts on Dec. 9, 2025 and was ordered detained pending a hearing scheduled for Dec. 18, 2025 in federal court in Worcester.

It is alleged that Reyes was the sole occupant in a vehicle that was stopped by law enforcement and that he had outstanding arrest warrants. A subsequent search of Reyes’ three cellphones allegedly revealed numerous communications detailing his sex trafficking operation.

According to the charging documents, beginning as early as June 2023, Reyes coerced and enticed women from New Hampshire to travel to Massachusetts to engage in prostitution at his direction. It is alleged that one victim was a 17-year-old minor at the time. It is further alleged that Reyes encouraged another victim to take Percocet to “help her feel better,” about engaging in prostitution at his direction and, eventually, the victim became drug dependent as a result. Reyes also allegedly transported an 18-year-old victim and her infant to his apartment in Boston and, when the victim refused to engage in prostitution at his direction, he kicked her and her infant out of his apartment.

The charges of attempted sex trafficking of a minor, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in prostitution and coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in prostitution each provide for a sentence of at least 10 years and up to life in prison, up to five years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. The charge of transporting an individual with intent to engage in prostitution provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. The charge of coercion and enticement of an individual to engage in prostitution provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

United States Attorney Leah B. Foley; Thomas Greco, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; and Michael J. Krol, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New England made the announcement today. Valuable assistance was provided by the Boston Police Department and the Puerto Rico Police Bureau. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Philip C. Cheng and Brian A. Fogerty of the Criminal Division are prosecuting the case.

This case is part of the Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF) initiative established by Executive Order 14159, Protecting the American People Against Invasion. The HSTF is a whole-of-government partnership dedicated to eliminating criminal cartels, foreign gangs, transnational criminal organizations, and human smuggling and trafficking rings operating in the United States and abroad. Through historic interagency collaboration, the HSTF directs the full might of United States law enforcement towards identifying, investigating, and prosecuting the full spectrum of crimes committed by these organizations, which have long fueled violence and instability within our borders. In performing this work, the HSTF places special emphasis on investigating and prosecuting those engaged in child trafficking or other crimes involving children. The HSTF further utilizes all available tools to prosecute and remove the most violent criminal aliens from the United States. HSTF Boston is comprised of agents and officers from HSI, FBI, DEA, ATF, USMS, IRS-CI, USPIS, DOL-OIG and DSS, as well as several state and local law enforcement agencies, with the prosecution being led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.

The details contained in the charging document are allegations. The defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in the court of law.