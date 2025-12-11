Jefferson County man sentenced to federal prison for Beaumont armed robbery

BEAUMONT, Texas – A Beaumont man has been sentenced to nearly 10 years in federal prison for an armed robbery in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs.

Naiyme Kidd, 28, pleaded guilty to Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and was sentenced to 117 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone on December 11, 2025.

According to information presented in court, on February 19, 2025, law enforcement responded to an armed robbery of Joy’s Fun Place located on South 11th Street in Beaumont. Joy’s Fun Place is a game room and convenience store where customers can play game machines and win credit to use in the store. The store clerk informed officers that the assailant entered the store with a firearm and placed the barrel of the gun into the store clerk’s chest and demanded money before grabbing approximately $400 cash and fleeing the store. Further investigation, including reviewing surveillance video and witness accounts, led police to Kidd who pleaded guilty to the charges.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

This case was investigated by the Beaumont Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Quinn.

###