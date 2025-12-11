Acclaimed local business leader expands his regional portfolio with a refreshed dining experience designed to elevate Roseboro’s downtown economy.

Every venture we build has the same purpose: to strengthen Roseboro,” Jordan said. “Rosie’s Pizza is another step in creating a vibrant, thriving downtown that serves real people with real value.” — Zachary Jordan

ROSEBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rosie’s Pizza, a beloved Roseboro staple, has officially relaunched under the ownership of local entrepreneur Zachary Jordan, further solidifying his expanding role in the town’s economic revitalization. Known for his leadership across multiple industries—including Roseboro Studios , North Carolina Welding, Railroad Street Steakhouse, and numerous real estate and development projects—Jordan continues to reshape the region with high-quality enterprises driven by authenticity, transparency, and community commitment.The relaunch of Rosie’s Pizza represents a new chapter in Roseboro’s downtown experience. With upgraded menu offerings, streamlined service, and a renewed focus on customer connection, Jordan’s team aims to elevate local dining standards while preserving the homegrown charm that made Rosie’s a fan favorite.“Rosie’s is more than a restaurant—it’s a gathering place, a cornerstone of this community, and a space where families create memories,” said Zachary Jordan, owner of Rosie’s Pizza. “Our goal is to honor that tradition while raising the bar. We’re investing in quality, consistency, and a dining experience that reflects the pride we have in this town.”Jordan’s broader revitalization efforts extend far beyond the kitchen. Through his network of businesses spanning media production, welding and fabrication, events, real estate, restaurants, and community development, he has become one of the region’s most influential forces for growth.“Roseboro deserves businesses that show up, deliver value, and genuinely support the community—not just noise, confusion, or inflated online theatrics,” Jordan added. “Everything we build here contributes to something real—jobs, opportunities, and a better future for everyone.”Rosie’s Pizza will continue partnering closely with Roseboro Studios for promotional content and community storytelling, as well as with other Jordan-led ventures that contribute to the town’s growing business ecosystem. The relaunch also aligns with Jordan’s mission to create a unified, modern downtown that blends small-town tradition with forward-looking development.🍕 ROSIE’S PIZZA — WHAT’S NEW• Refreshed and expanded menu options• Improved dine-in and takeout service workflow• Community-driven events & collaborations• Integrated digital presence through Roseboro Studios• Commitment to local employment and training• Weekly specials, holiday menus, and family-friendly offerings📣 CALL TO ACTIONResidents and visitors are encouraged to stop by Rosie’s Pizza to experience the refreshed dining atmosphere and support local business revitalization.Location: 104 N East Railroad StRoseboro, NC 28382📞 910-849-9900📝 EDITOR’S NOTEAs Roseboro continues to evolve, community members are encouraged to support businesses grounded in real service, real investment, and real results. Rosie’s Pizza—and the broader network of ventures led by Zachary Jordan—prioritize transparency, local employment, consistent quality, and measurable community impact.In an age where some rely on exaggerated claims, nostalgia from decades past, or artificially inflated online presence, Rosie’s and its sister companies stand firmly on substance rather than spectacle.

