Rim Pro Launches New Hands-Free Wheel Over spray Protectors
Hands Free Wheel Protection Eliminates over spray with Rim Pro's friction cup design-secure, simple, and effective. Folds for storage.
Available in nine sizes (15–24 inches), Rim Pro fits a wide range of wheels, ensuring complete coverage during tire treatment applications. Whether you’re a weekend car enthusiast or a professional detailer, Rim Pro keeps your wheels spotless while delivering a flawless tire finish.
When the job is done, each Rim Pro folds up for easy storage, making it convenient to transport and reuse for every detailing session.
Rim Pro’s innovative design represents a smarter, cleaner, and faster way to apply tire treatment without the risk of over spray.
For more information or to order, visit www.rimproit.com
Media Contact:
Rim Pro
Email: joe@rimproit.com
Dallas, Texas
Joe Bressie
Rim Pro Wheel Protector
+1 972-841-1162
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.