Rim Pro Launches New Hands-Free Wheel Over spray Protectors

Rim Pro Wheel Protector

Hands Free Wheel Protection Eliminates over spray with Rim Pro's friction cup design-secure, simple, and effective. Folds for storage.

Rim Pro was designed to make tire detailing faster, cleaner, and completely hands-free. Our unique friction cup system not only protects wheels from over spray but also folds up for easy storage.” — Joe Bressie

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rim Pro is revolutionizing the way car enthusiasts and detailers protect their wheels with the launch of its new hands-free wheel over spray protectors. Designed for precision and ease of use, Rim Pro uses a unique friction cup system that securely holds the shield in place — no hands, tools, or adjustments needed.Available in nine sizes (15–24 inches), Rim Pro fits a wide range of wheels, ensuring complete coverage during tire treatment applications. Whether you’re a weekend car enthusiast or a professional detailer, Rim Pro keeps your wheels spotless while delivering a flawless tire finish.When the job is done, each Rim Pro folds up for easy storage, making it convenient to transport and reuse for every detailing session.Rim Pro’s innovative design represents a smarter, cleaner, and faster way to apply tire treatment without the risk of over spray.For more information or to order, visit www.rimproit.com Media Contact:Rim ProEmail: joe@rimproit.comDallas, Texas

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.