David Roberts reappointed as Chair of the Bank of England’s Court of Directors and Dame Anne Glover and Diana Noble reappointed as Non‑Executive Directors

David Roberts has been reappointed as Chair of the Court of the Bank of England by His Majesty the King.

Following his reappointment, he will serve a second four‑year term as Chair of Court, commencing on 24 October 2026.

His Majesty the King has also reappointed two Non‑Executive Directors on the Bank’s Court:

Dame Anne Glover has been reappointed as a Non‑Executive Director until 31 May 2028; and

Diana Noble has been reappointed as a Non‑Executive Director until 31 May 2027.

The Rt Hon Rachel Reeves MP, Chancellor of the Exchequer, said:

“I am pleased to confirm the reappointment of David Roberts as Chair of the Bank of England’s Court, alongside the reappointments of Dame Anne Glover and Diana Noble as Non‑Executive Directors.

Each of them brings extensive experience and expertise to the Court from across financial services, investment and the wider economy. Their continued service will help the Bank deliver its core missions of monetary and financial stability in support of the government’s wider economic objectives.”

Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, said:

“I am delighted that David Roberts, Diana Noble and Anne Glover have been reappointed to serve on the Bank’s Court, and I welcome their continued contributions to the organisation”

About David Roberts

David Roberts is Chair of the Bank of England’s Court, leading the board in setting strategy, risk appetite and key organisational decisions.

He also holds advisory roles at The Mentoring Foundation, Henley Business School, and Campion Willcocks. Previously, he chaired Beazley plc and Nationwide Building Society, was Vice Chair of NHS England, and Group Deputy Chair at Lloyds Banking Group. David spent 24 years at Barclays, becoming a Main Board Executive Director, and later served as Chair and CEO of Bawag PSK AG.

He holds an MBA and two honorary doctorates, and has been recognised with a CBE and the Chartered Management Institute’s Gold Medal for Management.

About Dame Anne Glover

Dame Anne Glover is a Non‑Executive Director on the Bank of England’s Court of Directors and Chief Executive and Co‑Founder of Amadeus Capital Partners. With over 35 years’ experience as a venture capitalist, she has a strong background in science, engineering and business.

Anne was awarded a DBE in 2025 and a CBE in 2006 for her services to business and engineering. She holds honorary fellowships with the Royal Academy of Engineering, the Royal Society of Edinburgh, and Clare College, Cambridge.

Her career includes roles in manufacturing with Cummins Engine Company, consulting at Bain & Co, investing at Apax Partners, and operational leadership at Virtuality Group. She has chaired both the British Private Equity and Venture Capital Association and Invest Europe, and serves on investment committees for British International Investment and the Yale Endowment.

About Diana Noble

Diana Noble is Deputy Chair of the Bank of England’s Court and Chair of the Remuneration Committee. She also serves on the boards of Wellcome Trust and Brookfield Asset Management, and is a Trustee of The Children’s Society.

Diana was CEO of CDC (now British International Investment), the UK’s development finance institution, from 2011 to 2017, leading a period of significant transformation and growth. Her career spans private equity, venture capital and international development, including senior roles at Schroder Ventures (now Permira), founding two venture funds, and serving as Executive Vice President, Operations at the Clinton Foundation’s Health Access Initiative.

Diana holds a first‑class Law degree and was awarded a CBE in 2017.

About the Court of the Bank of England

The Court of the Bank of England acts as the Bank’s board. It is responsible for overseeing the Bank’s strategy, governance, budget and risk framework, and for ensuring the effective discharge of the Bank’s statutory functions.

The Court consists of the Chair and eight other Non‑Executive Directors, the Governor and four Deputy Governors. The Bank’s Chief Operating Officer also attends Court, although they are not technically a full member. Non‑Executive Directors bring independent judgement and a breadth of experience to the Court’s deliberations.

About the appointment process

Reappointments to the Court of the Bank of England are not automatic. Each case is considered on its own merits.

The reappointment of David Roberts for a second four‑year term as Chair of Court, commencing on 24 October 2026, and the reappointments of Dame Anne Glover as a Non‑Executive Director until 31 May 2028 and Diana Noble as a Non‑Executive Director until 31 May 2027, have been made by His Majesty the King in line with the requirements of the Governance Code on Public Appointments.

David Roberts, Dame Anne Glover and Diana Noble have confirmed that they have not engaged in any political activity in the last five years.