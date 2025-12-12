Aspire2STEAM Announces its 2025 ADVISOR Scholarship Awardee

Monica Para, 2025 Aspire2STEAM ADVISOR Scholarship Recipient Aspire2STEAM.org is celebrating 9 years of service

Monica Para, recognized for work supporting other STEAM students and female-forward initiatives, while pursuing an advanced college degree

Storytelling is how we push the industry towards greater inclusivity. It has become a way for me to build community and assist others navigating similar experiences.” — Monica Para, Aspire2STEAM ADVISOR scholarship awardee

DAVENPORT, IA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aspire2STEAM .org, a student-run U.S. nonprofit announced that Monica Para has been selected to receive its 2025 ADVISOR Award. Established in 2017 and recognized as a 501(c)(3) charitable organization in 2018, Aspire2STEAM operates two programs: 1) Scholarship Spotlight, a unique scholarship program for young girls who desire to advance STEAM fields, one which exhibits their innovations while connecting them with career opportunities, and 2) Students4Students, a groundbreaking program where students learn self-sufficiency and lead the nonprofit so students can ensure the wellbeing of other students while becoming entrepreneurially empowered.“Monica Para believes above all else in impact and the power of mentorship,” said Cheryl O’Donoghue, Aspire2STEAM Founder. “These are two of the attributes she shares with our Aspire2STEAM Advisor Board that we honor each year with the ADVISOR scholarship award.”Monica is a graduate from the Siebel School of Computing and Data Science and is currently advancing her education at the University of Chicago’s Applied Data Science program, a selection she made based upon their “hands-on approach” to education. “What drew me to this program was the opportunity to learn from professors who have built companies themselves and actively participate as angel investors,” explained Monica. “Their real-world experience isn’t just coursework, it’s real impact.”Because of Monica’s data background, she’s naturally inspired by technology and its ability to better lives. When her brother introduced her to computer science, she never thought it would become a lifelong passion. “While originally a simple curiosity, my brother’s encouragement gave me the confidence to explore a field where I didn’t always see people who looked or thought like me,” said Monica. “His belief in me — long before I even believed in myself — helped shape where I am today.”Monica is a strong proponent of mentorship and is vocal about elevating unrepresented voices. Her work as an advocate for women in tech and neuroinclusion led Monica to speak at the 2025 Grace Hopper Celebration of Women in Computing, where she encouraged other women to continue their STEM pursuits. Her advocacy has received recognition from outlets like Business Insider, the Chicago Tribune, and Her Campus Media.A key component of Monica’s journey was overcoming doubt upon graduating from Siebel. While the transition from the classroom to workplace had hurdles, Monica pivoted by finding a community outside the traditional nine to five.“Women don’t just face difficulties in accessing STEAM programs in colleges,” emphasized O’Donoghue. “Discrimination occurs in the workplace just as much, if not more so, than in classrooms. Between few accommodations, harassment, lower wages, and other challenges — it’s no secret there’s important progress to make, but courage is the first step. Monica not only has that courage, but she’s also sharing it with others.”“Storytelling is how we push the industry towards greater inclusivity,” stated Monica. “It has become a way for me to build community and assist others navigating similar experiences.”In one area Monica thinks we can help close the divide between men and women are internships, a critical steppingstone that can transform inexperienced graduates into proficient novices if managed properly. Monica shared that what prevents internships from being beneficial, particularly among women, are invisible expectations and norms.“Often, much of what shapes the day-to-day culture, like communication styles, decision-making approaches, and unwritten ‘rules,’ remains unspoken, which can create unnecessary confusion or hesitation for new team members,” said Monica. “After all, how can one make an impact without clear and open communication?”Unexpectedly, Monica’s crystal clear on her ambitions. When she’s not inspiring others, she’s using her data prowess to map venture capital projects. “I want to make the tech landscape more accessible — especially for underrepresented founders who rarely see themselves reflected in these spaces. When I think about the future, I think about my brother and how he opened the door for me, so I’m now passionate about opening the door for others.”About Aspire2STEAMAspire2STEAM is an all-American, student-run nonprofit that provides the “steam” (science, tech, engineering, the arts, and mathematics) necessary to keep our nation prosperous. We accomplish this through two programs: 1) Scholarship Spotlight, a unique scholarship program for young girls who desire to advance STEAM fields, one which exhibits their innovations while connecting them with career opportunities, and 2) Students4Students, a groundbreaking program where students learn self-sufficiency and lead the nonprofit so students can ensure the wellbeing of other students while becoming entrepreneurially empowered.The United States is currently facing a STEAM crisis: without your support in promoting STEAM careers, our country risks falling behind — but the future’s hardly bleak. Visit our website, Aspire2STEAM.org, to learn how you can apply for a scholarship. Help fund our mission so today’s youth can become tomorrow’s trailblazers.

