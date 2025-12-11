What role does communication play in building trust between consumers and small businesses?

CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What role does communication play in building trust between consumers and small businesses? A HelloNation article explores this question through the leadership of Becca Friend, CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving New Hampshire. The feature examines how Friend’s education background and practical approach shape the organization’s daily work.As the HelloNation article explains, Becca Friend entered her role at BBB Serving New Hampshire after more than a decade in education. That experience shapes her leadership style, which centers on clarity, consistency, and steady routines. In a state where many transactions still begin with a phone call or handshake, her focus on plain language and shared expectations provides a simple foundation for trust.The HelloNation feature emphasizes how BBB Serving New Hampshire’s mission remains rooted in helping both consumers and small businesses make informed decisions. Business Profiles, a cornerstone of the organization’s work, compile verified information about complaint histories, company responses, and resolution outcomes. This tool helps consumers see patterns of behavior while allowing businesses to demonstrate transparency. By organizing facts rather than opinions, Business Profiles support accountability and encourage better conduct.Friend’s education background influences how policies are explained and applied. The HelloNation piece describes her approach as methodical and example-driven—traits that serve the public well. Just as teachers simplify complex lessons, Friend breaks down consumer topics like deposits, refunds, and warranties into steps that make sense. She emphasizes that small changes in preparation, such as confirming refund terms or using written change orders, can prevent larger conflicts later. In online shopping, she encourages verifying contact information and understanding return policies before making purchases to reduce stress and avoid disputes.According to HelloNation’s reporting, the Concord location of BBB Serving New Hampshire shapes how these ideas take form. The local economy relies heavily on reputation-driven businesses, from trades to professional firms, where communication often determines customer satisfaction. The organization’s structured complaint process helps manage expectations by setting timelines and requiring documentation. With both sides following the same rules, disputes are more likely to reach fair outcomes. For situations that need formal resolution, BBB’s alternative dispute resolution program offers a defined, transparent pathway to closure.Scam awareness remains one of Friend’s top priorities. The HelloNation article notes her emphasis on developing consistent verification habits rather than memorizing every scam variation. Whether the issue involves a “missed delivery” text or a fake rental listing, her advice is steady: slow down, confirm, and keep a record. Typing official web addresses instead of clicking links, avoiding payment by gift card or wire transfer, and saving screenshots or emails are practices that hold up regardless of the fraud trend. By focusing on these small, repeatable actions, Friend helps consumers stay ahead of evolving threats.Inside the Concord office, Friend applies the same communication standards to business engagement. The HelloNation piece outlines her recommendations for companies: post clear policies, train staff to respond calmly, and document all commitments. These practices, she explains, not only reduce misunderstandings but also create a professional record when complaints arise. Businesses that reply with dates, terms, and next steps demonstrate reliability and often retain customers even after mistakes occur.The HelloNation feature also highlights how BBB Serving New Hampshire’s local scale encourages personal accountability. Many residents prefer to hire nearby companies, and those companies value public visibility. BBB tools give both groups what they need: consumers can evaluate reputation, and businesses can show their responsiveness. Over time, the accumulation of reviews and complaint histories forms a living picture of marketplace behavior, where trust grows transaction by transaction.Friend’s shift from classroom to leadership has already defined her management style. As the HelloNation article describes, she uses concise explanations and step-by-step reasoning to guide both consumers and businesses. Her leadership helps people ask better questions before committing to a contract and provides structured support when problems occur. This focus on prevention reflects her understanding that clear expectations solve most issues before they start.The Concord BBB office serves as the operational center for these initiatives. HelloNation notes that residents can easily access staff contacts, hours, and office history through the BBB directory. The organization’s visibility as a longstanding nonprofit builds credibility across New Hampshire’s communities. Friend’s commitment to maintaining that openness reinforces the idea that lasting trust depends on both consistency and access.The HelloNation article concludes that Friend’s leadership brings an education-based sensibility to consumer protection. By treating communication as a tool rather than a slogan, she ensures that every party, whether consumer or business, knows the rules of engagement. Through Business Profiles, dispute resolution, and scam awareness programs, BBB Serving New Hampshire helps people act with confidence. Under Friend's guidance, the organization continues to show that clear language and fair process remain the most effective tools for trust.

