NC Innovation Council Welcomes Two New Members: Jonathan Greene and Ashutosh Vats

Build Boldly. Test Freely.

Jonathan and Ashutosh bring expertise that will strengthen our mission to drive responsible innovation across North Carolina.” — Doug Hague, Chair of the NC Innovation Council

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North Carolina Innovation Council is pleased to announce two new members: Jonathan Greene, appointed by Lieutenant Governor Hunt and sworn in during the Council's October 29 meeting in Raleigh, and Ashutosh Vats, appointed by Governor Stein and sworn in on December 5.

Greene brings extensive experience in corporate and securities law with a strong focus on financial institutions. As leader of his firm’s Banking & Financial Institutions practice group, he advises clients on corporate governance, securities offerings, SEC compliance and reporting, stock-exchange standards, and regulatory matters involving both state and federal banking authorities.

A Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Duke University, Greene earned a B.A. in economics magna cum laude and received his J.D. from the University of North Carolina School of Law, where he served as articles editor of the North Carolina Law Review. He previously clerked for the Chief Judge of the North Carolina Business Court.

Vats brings more than 15 years of finance and growth technology experience, advising leading management teams, boards, and financial sponsors on strategic capital markets activities. His investment banking career, spanning New York and North Carolina, includes supporting transactions for companies such as Uber, Pinterest, CrowdStrike, MongoDB, Toast, and Enfusion.

Vats also serves on NC State University’s College of Management Advisory Board and on the board of the Wake County Sheriff’s Charitable Foundation. He holds a B.S. in Business Management with concentrations in Finance and Marketing from NC State University.

“The Innovation Council is fortunate to welcome two accomplished professionals whose expertise spans finance, technology, and corporate law,” said Doug Hague, Chair of the NC Innovation Council. “Jonathan and Ashutosh’s insights will strengthen our mission to foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and responsible growth across North Carolina’s emerging technology sectors.”

The NC Innovation Council continues to advance the state’s Regulatory Sandbox Program, which helps innovators test emerging technologies under tailored regulatory guidance. Stakeholders including startups, financial institutions, insurers, academic researchers, and technology developers are encouraged to engage with the Sandbox Program, explore partnership opportunities, and bring forward innovative concepts for potential participation.

About the NC Innovation Council: The Council connects policymakers, entrepreneurs, academics, and industry leaders to help innovative ideas get tested safely while shaping smart regulation in North Carolina. For more information or to engage with the Regulatory Sandbox Program, visit www.innovation.nc.gov.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.