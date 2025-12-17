Arete and SentinelOne Launch On-Premises Deployment Solution with Comprehensive Telemetry Pipeline

This new solution supports organizations that need secure, compliant, and scalable telemetry pipelines.

Cybersecurity in high-security and government environments demands more than just endpoint protection, it requires trusted, compliant, and scalable deployments.” — Kris Day, SVP, Sales APJ, SentinelOne

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arete and SentinelOneannounce a new on-premises deployment solution in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, going beyond standard endpoint detection and response (EDR) and designed to help government organizations and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) improve visibility, strengthen defenses, and comply with strict data privacy regulations. This new solution features a comprehensive telemetry pipeline, tailored for on-prem environments, that integrates SentinelOne Management Console, Endpoint Data Gateway (EDG), and a Kafka-based data pipeline.Many government organizations and PSUs in the APAC region face strict data privacy regulations and on-premises data storage mandates. This new solution makes it easier for these organizations to efficiently collect, process, and forward telemetry – with proven integration into leading Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) platforms, including ELK and Splunk – giving them the tools they need to respond quickly to threats while maintaining compliance.Tested and validated in Arete’s in-house lab, government organizations and PSUs can now meet regulatory requirements without compromising on security. By forwarding telemetry data from SentinelOne agents into enterprise SIEMs, the solution empowers organizations to enhance visibility and regulatory compliance in high-security environments.“This new solution allows Arete and SentinelOne to support on-premises EDR and deliver complete telemetry pipelines integrated with SIEM platforms,” said Raj Sivaraju, Arete’s President of APAC. “This positions us to meet the evolving needs of government organizations and PSUs who must balance cybersecurity with stringent data privacy requirements.”"Cybersecurity in high-security and government environments demands more than just endpoint protection, it requires trusted, compliant, and scalable deployments,” said Kris Day, SVP, Sales APJ, SentinelOne. “This collaboration with Arete enables organizations in the APJ region to strengthen defenses, maintain compliance, and operate with full visibility into their security posture."Arete and SentinelOne are now fully equipped to support on-premises deployments for organizations that need secure, compliant, and scalable telemetry pipelines.About AreteAt Arete, we envision a world without cyber extortion, where people, businesses, and governments can thrive. We are taking all that we know from over 13,000 engagements to inform our solutions and strengthen powerful tools to better prevent, detect, and respond to the cyber extortion threats of tomorrow. Our elite team of experts provides unparalleled capabilities to address the entire cyber threat lifecycle, from incident response and restoration to advisory and managed security services. To learn more about our solutions, visit areteir.com About SentinelOneSentinelOne is a leading AI-powered cybersecurity platform. Built on the first unified Data Lake, SentinelOne empowers the world to run securely by creating intelligent, data-driven systems that think for themselves, stay ahead of complexity and risk, and evolve on their own. Leading organizations—including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments— trust SentinelOne to Secure Tomorrow™. Learn more at sentinelone.com Media Contacts:Regan DePintoSentinelOnepress@sentinelone.com

