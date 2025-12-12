Dr. Brusovanik Opens New Medical Practice in New York Focused on Personalized Spine Care

Board-certified spine specialist Dr. B announces the grand opening of a new patient-centered practice serving the New York community.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. B, a leading back and neck specialist known throughout South Florida for his expertise in treating complex spine conditions, has announced the opening of a new medical practice in New York. The practice, operating under the Miami Back & Neck Specialist brand, brings the same patient-centered philosophy and advanced treatment options that have earned Dr. B a trusted reputation among patients seeking relief from back and neck pain.

With decades of experience diagnosing and treating spinal disorders, Dr. B focuses on combining minimally invasive procedures with personalized, evidence-based care. The new New York location is equipped to support patients from their first evaluation through recovery, using state-of-the-art imaging and treatment methods that minimize downtime and discomfort.

“Our goal is to make world-class spine care accessible to patients in New York,” said Dr. B. “We take time to listen, explain, and guide every patient toward the treatment that best fits their condition and lifestyle.”

The practice offers a full range of services, including:

Diagnostic imaging and comprehensive spine evaluations

Non-surgical and regenerative treatment options

Minimally invasive spine procedures

Personalized post-treatment rehabilitation programs

Dr. B and his team specialize in managing herniated discs, spinal stenosis, sciatica, degenerative disc disease, chronic neck and lower-back pain, and other spinal disorders. Their approach emphasizes communication, comfort, and long-term recovery rather than short-term fixes.

“Back and neck pain can change how people live,” Dr. B added. “Our mission is to restore their confidence, mobility, and quality of life through care that feels both professional and personal.”

The New York practice is now accepting new patients at their new office: 1111 Park Ave, New York, NY 10128, with appointments available starting December 16th 2025. For more information or to schedule a consultation, call (305) 467-5678 or visit www.spinedoctormiami.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.