Power & Tel Announces Key Leadership Promotions to Drive Growth and Strengthen Customer Relationships

PIPERTON, TN, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Power & Tel , a prominent provider of telecommunications infrastructure solutions, is proud to announce the promotion of two outstanding leaders whose vision and dedication have been instrumental in driving our growth, building strong customer relationships, and embodying the values that define our success.JB Fesmire, Vice President of Field Sales - Formerly Vice President of Inside Sales, JB Fesmire will now lead our US Field Sales organization. In this expanded role, he will focus on deepening customer relationships, expanding market presence, and strengthening strategic partnerships. JB will work closely with Scott Wisneski, our National Sales Director, to jointly manage the US outside sales team and deliver exceptional results.Previously serving as Regional Sales Manager, Chad Smith has been promoted to Vice President of Inside Sales and will be relocating to our headquarters. This move reflects our commitment to enhancing collaboration and operational excellence within our entire inside sales team.Supporting these leaders are two seasoned inside Senior Sales Managers – Brian Wells and Tommy James - who will continue to provide exceptional guidance and expertise, ensuring seamless execution and outstanding customer experiences.“These promotions underscore our dedication to developing talent from within and investing in leaders who share our vision for growth and innovation,” said Jennifer Sims, CEO of Power & Telephone Supply Company. “We are thrilled to see our long-term team members rise to the challenge and step into key roles that will shape the future of our organization.”About Power & TelSince 1963, Power & Tel's extensive distribution system has provided an effective way for service providers and contractors to get the range of products needed to build and maintain communication networks. We are a certified Women’s Business Enterprise and Historically Underutilized Business that offers efficient solutions for managing material and transactions, increasing asset visibility, and maximizing resource and facility capacity. At our company headquarters in Piperton, TN, we commit to sustainable development goals through ISO 14001:2015 certification. Our branch offices and distribution centers reach from coast to coast throughout the US, Canada, and Mexico, and our export branch serves global customers from Miami. Power & Tel's inventory, experience, and technologies can help you reduce costs within your supply chain and reach your profit objectives. To learn more, visit www.ptsupply.com or call 800-238-7514.

