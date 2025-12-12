Revenued 2025 SMB Report: How Tariffs, AI & Resiliency Shaped Small Businesses Navigating a Year of Economic Uncertainty

Revenued Releases 2025 Year in Review SMB Report Highlighting Tariffs, AI Adoption and the Growing Role of Resiliency

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revenued today announced the release of its 2025 Year in Review SMB Report: Tariffs, AI, and Resiliency, a comprehensive analysis of how small businesses across the United States adapted to one of the most unpredictable economic environments in recent years.Drawing on a full year of research that includes the company’s AI Usage Study, Q3 Tariff Report and Tariff Ripple Report, the new report details the operational, financial and emotional pressures faced by 446 small business owners across more than 20 industries. The research, conducted by Revenued’s Marketing and Research Team led by Grant Pastor, highlights the practical steps business owners took to remain viable throughout 2025.The report finds that while volatility defined the year, resilience defined the response. Many business owners reported feeling better prepared for 2026, not because conditions improved, but because they adapted to shifting demand, rising costs and tightening access to working capital Key findings include:• Financial strain was widespread. 68% of owners experienced at least one moment in 2025 when they feared their business might not survive.• Stress levels rose sharply. 43% of owners said financial pressure significantly increased their stress, and another third said it somewhat increased their stress.• Operational adjustments were essential. Many owners described redesigning workflows, renegotiating supplier terms or introducing new service tiers to stabilize cash flow.• Technology and AI adoption grew. Owners reported using AI tools for scheduling, invoicing and administrative work, often out of necessity rather than innovation.• Traditional financing fell short. Many owners said bank approvals were too slow or did not fit their revenue patterns, leading them to rely on flexible alternative financing options • Resilience strengthened across the year. Owners said they feel better prepared for 2026 because they adapted to volatility, rather than waiting for conditions to improve.Quotes from Revenued“Small business owners faced another year of uncertainty, yet they continued to adapt in ways that were practical, thoughtful and often remarkably creative,” said Grant Pastor, Head of Marketing and Research at Revenued. “What we saw again and again was a sense of resolve. Owners were not simply reacting to challenges. They were building systems that allowed them to function in unpredictable conditions. That experience is shaping the confidence many feel as they enter 2026.”According to Elona Bregasi, who led owner interviews for the study, the emotional landscape was just as important as the operational one. “The owners talked about exhaustion, but they also talked about why they kept going,” Bregasi said. “They showed up for their teams, their customers and their families. Their voices brought depth to the data and made it clear that resilience is not an abstract idea. It is something they practiced every day.”About the ReportThe Revenued 2025 Year in Review SMB Report: Tariffs, AI, and Resiliency examines survey responses and interviews with small business owners from a wide range of industries, regions and revenue levels. Some identifying details have been changed to protect privacy. Quotes have been lightly edited for clarity.Report AvailabilityThe full report is available for download at: https://www.revenued.com/the-revenued-2025-year-in-review-smb-report About RevenuedRevenued provides revenue-based financing and financial tools designed to support small and midsize businesses with flexible funding aligned to real cash flow. Through data-driven underwriting and a deep understanding of SMB needs, Revenued helps business owners operate confidently in both stable and volatile conditions.Media ContactLeah HughesRevenued.comleah.hughes@revenued.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.