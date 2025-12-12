Plan A™ Granted Patent For Male Contraceptive Medical Device

Newly issued patent covers a new medical device and method to deliver and remove hydrogel within the body, including Plan A™’s sperm occlusion system.

We have been thoughtfully innovating for several years and look forward to bringing this male contraceptive option to the market.” — Dr. Darlene Walley, CEO of NEXT Life Sciences.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEXT Life Sciences, the modern reproductive healthcare company pioneering Plan A™, a first-of-its-kind, long-lasting, and reversible on-demand male contraceptive, announced the issuance of U.S. patent approval for its novel medical device that enables both the delivery and reversal of its non-hormonal male contraceptive system. In combination with two successful delivery device clinical trials , Plan A™ is continuing its commitment to innovating contraception for both men and women worldwide with this patent approval.The patented system, developed with physician input, involves a feedback system used to safely access the inside (lumen) of the vas deferens, a very delicate vessel that is less than a millimeter in diameter, and insert the proprietary biocompatible hydrogel, Vasalgel, into the vas deferens. Then, when the recipient wants to become fertile again, Plan A™’s patented reversal system is utilized to inject a sodium bicarbonate solution, dissolving the hydrogel for sperm passage in the vas deferens.“Our team of medical device experts, along with leading Vasectomists and Urologists, helped develop our patented delivery and reversal systems. These Plan A™ devices allow the accurate delivery of our male contraceptive that can last over 10 years and can return a recipient to their fertility when they and their partner choose,” said Darlene Walley, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of NEXT Life Sciences. “We have been thoughtfully innovating for several years and look forward to bringing this male contraceptive option to the market.”Given the small size of the vas deferens, Plan A™ has developed these devices so that physicians can easily confirm that Vasalgelhas been correctly delivered. The hydrogel is designed to prevent sperm from passing through while still allowing other fluids to pass. These devices also allow for the accurate placement of the reversal dissolving solution. After the solution is applied, the hydrogel performs a phase change, which allows sperm to flow freely again. Both the occlusion hydrogel and reversal solution are designed to be delivered in a medical office, typically in a matter of minutes.“Our patented medical device is truly revolutionary given that the vas deferens is so delicate, which makes the lumen difficult to access without providing clinicians a confirmation of intraluminal placement,” explained Steve Bacich, president of NEXT Life Sciences. “Our progress is a testament to the unique combination of deep life science experience and input from our medical advisory board at NEXT Life Sciences. To present men with an opportunity to time when best to have children, fuels our team every day.”The Plan A™ delivery device has been developed and tested with urologists, family medicine physicians, and other medical professionals recently, with a 100 percent success rate of delivery in both Australian and Canadian clinical trials. Next, Plan A™ will begin its feasibility trials; it is anticipated that Plan A™ will be commercially available in 2027.NEXT Life Sciences has also welcomed a new Vice President of Clinical Operations, Robert Townsend , who will be central as Plan A™ advances its clinical program around the world. “Robert has a tremendous background in all stages of medical device clinical trials worldwide, and hydrogels, making him a perfect fit for our program”, according to CEO Dr. Darlene Walley.As Plan A™ continues to progress toward commercialization, the company is supported by talented and experienced advisors, including its newest advisory board member, Peter Barton Hutt, who was previously Chief Counsel at the FDA where he helped shape policies still governing medical devices today.With over 17 million American men actively seeking new contraceptive options and couples asking for more shared responsibility in family planning, the need for innovation in this space has never been greater.NEXT Life Sciences is planning a Series A round in 2026 to support upcoming clinical trials following an over-subscribed Seed round.To learn more, visit planaformen.com or email info@planaformen.comDisclaimer:All forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Statements within this document have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Plan A™ is currently not approved by the FDA for commercial distribution.Media Contact:press@planaformen.com or Amiee Watts, Watts PR Group, awatts@wattsprgroup.com

