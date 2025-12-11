ERS Offers Free Commercial Roof Inspections in Houston

Engineered Roofing Systems Offers Free Commercial Roof Inspections in Houston Flat Roof Replacement in Houston Industrial Roof Coating in Houston

Engineered Roofing Systems offers free commercial roof inspections, helping Houston businesses assess damage, prevent issues, and protect their buildings.

Whether you’re the Owner or a Facilities Manager of an industrial or commercial property, you do not have time to deal with making sure your roof doesn’t fall into a state of disrepair.” — Doug Loomis

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Engineered Roofing Systems (ERS), a leading commercial and industrial roofing contractor based in Conroe, is offering free commercial roof inspections to help Houston-area business owners and facility managers identify issues before they become costly problems.According to the Roofing Contractors Association of British Columbia (RCABC), a roof represents approximately 5 to 7 percent of a building’s capital cost, but it protects 100 percent of the building and its contents. ERS understands the critical role a roof plays in protecting both the structure and daily operations of a business.“Whether you’re the Owner or a Facilities Manager of an industrial or commercial property, you do not have time to deal with making sure your roof doesn’t fall into a state of disrepair,” said Doug Loomis of Engineered Roofing Systems. “Unfortunately, roofs do fall into states of disrepair because they are forced to withstand so much from the elements and sometimes years of neglect. You need to be able to find commercial roofing specialists that you can trust to protect your business.”ERS’s free commercial roof inspections include a thorough evaluation of:- Membrane and surface conditions for cracks, blisters, or leaks- Flashing and edge details to ensure proper sealing- Drainage systems and gutters for clogs or damage- Roof penetrations such as vents, skylights, and HVAC units- Structural components for signs of wear or water intrusionAbout Engineered Roofing SystemsSince 2000, Engineered Roofing Systems has proudly served Southeast Texas with expert roofing solutions for commercial and industrial buildings. Based in Conroe, ERS serves Houston and the surrounding areas within a 100-mile radius, delivering reliable, high-quality service backed by integrity and craftsmanship.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.