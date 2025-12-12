TPR. Announces a 2-Night Return of Tommee Profitt The Birth of a King Live at Bridgestone Arena in 2026

Tommee Profitt The Birth Of A King Live at Bridgestone Arena 2026 Tommee Profitt and his management team, Hyphen Media Group TPR.

Award-winning composer for TV & Film, producer, & songwriter Tommee Profitt returns his acclaimed holiday spectacular THE BIRTH OF A KING, for 2 nights

I’m beyond excited to announce that next year we’ll be doing not one, but TWO nights, so everyone who wants to be there has the chance to experience it. It’s truly a dream come true.” — Tommee Profitt

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning composer for TV & Film, producer, and songwriter Tommee Profitt announces the return of his acclaimed holiday spectacular THE BIRTH OF A KING, expanding to two nights at Bridgestone Arena on December 12 and December 13, 2026. Since its live debut in 2022, this event has had exponential growth, culminating in a sold-out show last year at the Grand Ole Opry and the rapid sellout of the show’s 2025 Bridgestone debut. Profitt has partnered with TPR to bring this can’t-miss, cinematic Christmas experience to Nashville once again in 2026. Tickets are available today here. “I’m completely blown away and humbled that our first-ever BIRTH OF A KING Christmas show at Bridgestone Arena sold out so fast. The response from fans has been overwhelming, and it means more to me than I can say,” shares Tommee Profitt. “I’m beyond excited to announce that next year we’ll be doing not one, but TWO nights, so everyone who wants to be there has the chance to experience it. It’s truly a dream come true.”Hailed as “The Most Epic Christmas Event in History,” THE BIRTH OF A KING LIVE stands as a worldwide destination Christmas event, drawing audiences from across the globe. The breathtaking production features 20+ incredible artists, a 50-piece orchestra, a 100-person choir, and a full band, all performing Profitt’s signature, chill-inducing arrangements. This year, the sold-out Bridgestone Arena audience, with over 12,000 in attendance, was from all over the world.This immersive concert experience brings to life Profitt’s 2020 cinematic Christmas album, The Birth of a King, presenting awe-inspiring, reimagined renditions of beloved Christmas songs, each powered by an aggressive modern orchestra and featuring some of the industry's best vocalists. Driven by surging demand and an ever-expanding fan base, the production reached a new milestone with its triumphant, sold-out debut at Bridgestone Arena this year.Profitt has achieved tremendous success as a producer, artist, songwriter, and award-winning composer for TV & Film. His cinematic releases have amassed over 100 billion global lifetime streams, along with 300+ major sync placements across movie trailers, television promos, video games, and more. His body of work includes 23 RIAA Platinum and 26 RIAA Gold certifications, further cementing his reputation as one of today’s most impactful creative forces.ABOUT TOMMEE PROFITT: Over the past decade, Profitt has achieved tremendous success as an artist, producer, songwriter, and award-winning composer for TV & Film. Profitt, a lifelong musician who taught himself to play piano as a child, started producing his own music at age 12. His cinematic releases have reached over 100 billion global lifetime streams and views across all platforms and have garnered widespread success in the sync world with over 300 sync placements in movie trailers, TV promos, and video games.Profitt has also earned accolades and acclaim for his genre-warping production and collaborations with artists such as Migos, Avril Lavigne, Josh Groban and NF (co-writing and producing his 2017 single “Let You Down”, 8x platinum + #1 Top 40 Radio Single), including 23 RIAA Platinum and 26 RIAA Gold certifications. One of Profitt's most personal accomplishments has been producing a one-of-a-kind Christmas project in 2020 titled "The Birth Of A King", in which he imbues familiar carols with gravity and power with his orchestral and emotionally stirring arrangements. This project alone has generated over 177M global streams and has since become an annual live destination concert event. This year, over 20 artists, a 60-piece orchestra, and a 100-person choir gathered in Nashville to perform to a sold-out Bridgestone Arena audience with over 12,000 in attendance from all over the world.With much anticipation, Tommee Profitt and Sam Tinnesz have teamed up to create an experiential album like never before, titled "THE FALL," featuring collaborations with legendary artists like Billy Ray Cyrus and rising stars like Shaya Zamora. Imagine if Darren Aronofsky made a dark, cinematic Hollywood movie about the fall of man, and the Garden of Eden …and Johnny Cash and Hans Zimmer made the soundtrack. With a gigantic sync presence, Tommee and Sam have 600+ tv/film placements and are ready to make an explosive impact on the industry. This concept album was released in April 2025.ABOUT TPR.: With over 75 years of combined experience in concert and event promotion, TPR. was formed in 2024 from the three leading faith-based promotion companies: Transparent Productions, Premier Productions, and Rush Concerts. Together, TPR. is the largest promoter in the genre, promoting first-class Christian and Gospel concerts, tours, and festivals across the U.S. in churches, theaters, arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums. TPR.’s roster also includes Anne Wilson, Brandon Lake, Cece Winans, Chris Tomlin, Dude Perfect, Elevation Worship, Forrest Frank, Gaither Vocal Band, Josiah Queen, KB, Lysa TerKeurst, MercyMe, Phil Wickham, Tauren Wells, We the Kingdom, and many more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.