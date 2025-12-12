Channing House Announces Arris - A New Concept in Senior Living

In a Valley Known for Reinvention, Independent Living for Retirees is Next Up

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Channing House, a not-for-profit Life Plan Community located in the heart of Silicon Valley, is transforming its newly acquired property at 430 Forest Avenue into a new kind of residence that better suits the needs of older adults.

When the time comes to move to a retirement community, one of the greatest challenges for those moving from a large home is downsizing. Arris by Channing House has made great strides in solving this with spacious contemporary architecture and generous living spaces both indoors and out.

Just two blocks from Channing House, the new property features apartments, townhomes, and an expansive penthouse. It offers residents a comfortable lifestyle that supports active, independent living within a connected community. Arris is a LEED Platinum-certified property, and will offer spacious options, including two-bedroom and larger floor plans ranging from 1,100 to 3,700 square feet. Features include well-appointed kitchens, spa-like primary baths, housekeeping, and smart home technology.

“We continue to evolve because older adults continue to change as they seek an active, engaged, and healthy way of living,” said Channing House CEO, Rhonda Bekkedahl. “Arris offers a fresh, innovative approach to independent residential living, sharing all that Channing House has to offer while maintaining a flexible lifestyle.”

Residents will have access to Channing House services and amenities, including:

Dining and transportation

Fitness and wellness programming

Health services, including assisted living and skilled nursing

Reservations are expected to begin later this year, with move-ins anticipated in 2026. Beginning in January, Channing House will host in-person events for those who want to learn more; tours of the Arris residences will follow. All upcoming events can be found at ChanningHouse.org/Events.

For more information about Arris by Channing House, please visit www.ChanningHouse.org/Arris.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.