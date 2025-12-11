Renew Financial to Proudly Sponsor the 2025 Southeast Florida Climate Leadership Summit for the Fourth Consecutive Year

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renew Financial , a pioneer and leading provider of residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing, is proud to announce its continued support as a Silver Sponsor of the 17th Annual Southeast Florida Climate Leadership Summit, hosted by the Southeast Florida Regional Climate Change Compact and Palm Beach County. This marks Renew Financial’s fourth consecutive year sponsoring the Summit, underscoring the company’s long-standing commitment to climate resilience, regional collaboration, and sustainable home improvement solutions.The Southeast Florida Climate Leadership Summit will take place December 16th and 17th, 2025, and is one of the region’s premier gatherings on climate adaptation and resilience. The Summit convenes local and regional leaders, policymakers, climate scientists, advocates, and industry experts to address the urgent climate challenges facing Southeast Florida. Topics will include reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening community resilience, advancing adaptation strategies, and developing policies that protect vulnerable communities across Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe, and Palm Beach Counties.“Renew Financial is proud to support once again the Southeast Florida Climate Leadership Summit and the important work of the Climate Compact,” said David Crichton, COO of Renew Financial. “Our mission is deeply aligned with the region’s resilience goals as we strive to help homeowners strengthen their homes against climate risks while improving energy efficiency and reducing environmental impacts. We are honored to continue supporting this collaborative effort to build a safer, more resilient Southeast Florida.”Through its residential PACE program, Renew Financial has funded over $2 billion in home improvement projects, resulting in a reduction of more than 2 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions, saving 2.7 billion gallons of water, and contributing to the creation of nearly 27,000 local jobs.For more information about the Southeast Florida Climate Leadership Summit, visit: www.conference.ifas.ufl.edu/climatesummit/ . To learn more about how Renew Financial helps homeowners build more resilient and sustainable homes, visit www.renewfinancial.com About Renew FinancialRenew Financial Group LLC (Renew Financial) is a leading residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing provider in Florida and California (PACE Program Administrator License #60DBO-90653). Focusing on community impacts, Renew Financial is committed to driving resiliency and environmentally beneficial projects through the residential PACE program. Renew Financial has funded more than $2 billion in PACE projects, resulting in greenhouse gas reductions (GHGs) of over 2 million metric tons, equivalent to removing approximately 431,000 cars from the road. These projects have also contributed to the creation of nearly 27,000 local jobs and savings of over 2.7 billion gallons of water. Renew Financial is a trademark of Renew Financial Holdings, Inc.

