Catwalk.AI Launches AI Fashion Design App for Designers, Models and Virtual Try-On

Catwalk.AI launches an AI fashion app uniting AI Fashion Design, AI Fashion Models and Virtual Try-On for designers, creators and brands.

The future of fashion and creative industries depend on embracing AI, not resisting it. Catwalk.AI provides the platform for creativity and technology to move forward together.” — Rohan Sinclair Luvaglio

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catwalk.AI today announces the launch of its AI fashion designer and try-on App, rethinking how fashion is imagined, created and brought to life in an AI era. The new platform merges advanced generative AI, bringing together the ecosystem of AI fashion models and real human models, giving both professional designers and everyday creators the ability to turn an idea into a fully styled fashion look within minutes including virtual try-on The Catwalk.AI AI Fashion Designer allows users to turn a simple text prompt and reference image into photorealistic fashion designs, outfits and complete collections. Designs that once took months of ideation, revisions and production can now be explored and visualised in minutes, dramatically increasing creativity and brining the world of fashion design to everyone. For emerging designers, students and independent creators, this marks the first time high-end fashion design is as accessible as opening an app.Alongside the AI fashion design engine, Catwalk.AI introduces an innovative new fashion modelling agency where real fashion models can select to have their look and image licensed for digital AI use. This model marketplace allows brands, creators to produce campaign-ready imagery without the time, expense or logistics of physical photo shoots, while ensuring real-world models are compensated fairly for the digital use of their look and image.Catwalk.AI signals a major shift in the speed of the fashion industry. Traditional design ideation cycles, which typically stretch from six months to a year, are compressed to near-instant turnaround. Costs associated with studio photography and model bookings are drastically reduced. Environmental impact is lowered through digital-first processes that eliminate wasteful travel and production costs. Creativity becomes limitless, enabling designers to explore and iterate far more freely than before.“Fashion has always been driven by creative imagination, now AI unlocks an entirely new frontier of what creators can express.” said Rohan Sinclair Luvaglio, Investor in Catwalk.ai. “Creative industries need to fully embrace AI and find ways to make it work for them, otherwise they risk falling behind."Catwalk.AI aims to bring together all fashion components for the next generation of fashion creators, from established studios to creators seeking fast campaign visuals, as well as fashion students and aspiring designers who now have professional-grade tools at their fingertips. By combining design generation, model rendering and digital campaign production in one platform, Catwalk.AI positions itself as a new creative infrastructure for the fashion industry.The Catwalk.AI App is now available worldwide on iOS and at https://catwalk.ai About Catwalk.aiCatwalk.AI is an AI-powered fashion platform bringing together all elements of fashion from design, modelling through to generating campaign-ready photo and video virtual try-on visuals. Built at the intersection of technology, creativity and the future of fashion, Catwalk.AI is building the leading AI fashion platform.

