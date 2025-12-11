Azur Technology Launches U.S. Headquarters in Washington, D.C. to Power Fast-Growing MGA Market with MGA Connect

CEO Charlie Blackburn with Managing Director of North America Tom Bradley in the D.C. Office

Azur Technology opens U.S. HQ in Washington, D.C. to support the fast-growing MGA market with its cloud-native MGA Connect platform.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Azur Technology, a UK-based insurtech company, has announced the opening of its U.S. headquarters in Washington, D.C., reinforcing its long-term commitment to the fast-growing U.S. Managing General Agent (MGA) and program business sector.

The U.S. MGA market is undergoing a historic expansion. According to the TMPAA State of Program Business Study 2025, program business premium has grown from $17.5 billion in 2010 to $110.8 billion in 2024; a 533% increase. The sector grew 40% from 2022 to 2024, far surpassing the 21.3% growth seen across commercial P&C lines during the same period. With more than 1,150 program administrators now operating in the U.S., and new entrants emerging each year, the MGA distribution model continues to gain momentum as carriers and capacity partners seek specialized underwriting expertise, disciplined program execution, and faster speed to market.

This rapid growth has created unprecedented demand for modern, digital-first platforms that help MGAs and program administrators launch products faster, streamline underwriting, and operate at scale. These are exactly the capabilities enabled by Azur Technology’s cloud-native platform, MGA Connect.

A Strategic U.S. Base in Washington, D.C.

The decision to open a headquarters in Washington, D.C. reflects a combination of customer proximity, market opportunity, and team collaboration. The region has become an increasingly influential hub for technology, capital, and regulatory engagement. It offers access to a deep and diverse talent pool, strong connections to national insurance carriers and capacity providers, and a thriving innovation ecosystem.

“There’s a real buzz in the D.C. office.” said Tom Bradley, Managing Director of North America.“Having the team together in one place brings a different kind of energy. It makes it easier to share ideas, move quickly, and stay connected to what our customers need. It’s been great to see the momentum build as we’ve settled in here.”

Powering Program Growth With MGA Connect

Azur Technology’s MGA Connect platform is designed specifically to address the challenges faced by modern MGAs and program administrators. As program business expands into more specialized and emerging risk segments, technology plays a critical role in enabling differentiation, operational efficiency, and underwriting discipline.

MGA Connect provides:

- Digital underwriting and AI submission intake, supporting specialty and niche risks

- End-to-end policy administration, including automation of documentation and bordereaux

- Broker and distribution portals for easier quoting and binding

- Data and analytics tools to improve reporting, profitability, and carrier relationships

In a market where speed to market is a competitive advantage and carriers expect real-time transparency and operational excellence, MGA Connect gives MGAs the flexibility and scale required to compete and grow.

About Azur Technology

Azur Technology is a London-based insurtech that helps MGAs and program administrators design, launch, and scale insurance products using MGA Connect, its cloud-native platform for underwriting, broker and customer portals, policy administration, claims, workflow automation, and more. Built by MGA professionals for MGAs, the platform is trusted globally and now supported directly from Azur Technology’s Washington, D.C. headquarters.

For more information, visit www.azurtechnology.com

