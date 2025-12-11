Washington Revels Presents 'Andalusian Treasures' December 12–20, 2025 at Montgomery College Cultural Arts Center
A Vibrant Holiday Celebration of Jewish, Arabic, and Spanish Traditions Through Music, Dance, and Storytelling
Andalusian Treasures follows three young adventurers who discover a mysterious, ancient “treasure” whose inner light has begun to fade. As they journey to restore it, audiences are swept into a world of soaring melodies, rhythmic dance, evocative storytelling, and the powerful reminder that creativity and community can transcend borders and time. This year’s production blends historical inspiration with the signature Revels spirit of joy, audience participation, and wonder.
The production features an extraordinary ensemble of guest artists, including the acclaimed Trio Sefardi (Howard Bass, Susan Gaeta, and Tina Chancey), celebrated for their interpretations of Sephardic and early music. They are joined by Laith Alattar (vocals, oud), Abderrahim Amthqal (ney), and Ali Bandeali (percussion), whose performances bring the vibrant musical traditions of the Middle East and North Africa to life. Flamenco dance, the Washington Revels Chorus and Children, and the Washington Revels Brass complete a rich, multicultural cast that embodies the artistic fusion of Al-Andalus.
“The Winter Revels is a joyful reminder of what brings our community together, and Andalusian Treasures captures that spirit beautifully,” said Washington Revels Executive Director, Curtis Dunn. “This production shines a light on the harmony, creativity, and hope that emerge when cultures connect and celebrate one another. We are delighted to share such a vibrant and inspiring story with our audiences this season, and to continue the Revels tradition of welcoming people of all ages into an unforgettable experience of music, movement, and community.”
For more than five decades, the Winter Revels has offered a joyful gathering place for the community during the holiday season. Andalusian Treasures continues this tradition with an uplifting narrative and immersive artistic experience that honors cultural diversity and the universal longing for light, connection, and renewal.
Performance Schedule:
Montgomery College Cultural Arts Center
7995 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
• Fri, Dec 12 – 7:30 PM
• Sat, Dec 13 – 1:00 PM & 7:00 PM
• Sun, Dec 14 – 2:00 PM
• Thu, Dec 18 – 7:30 PM
• Fri, Dec 19 – 7:30 PM
• Sat, Dec 20 – 12:00 PM & 6:00 PM
Digital On-Demand Viewing is also available online at www.revelsdc.org.
Ticket Information:
Evening Performances: $65 standard / $75 premium
Matinees: $75 standard / $80 premium
Youth (18 & under): $20 off all tickets
Free parking and accessible seating available.
Tickets and full event details: www.revelsdc.org/tickets.
About Washington Revels
Founded in 1983, Washington Revels creates community through music, dance, and story—celebrating cultural traditions from across the world and throughout history. Through performances, education programs, workshops, and seasonal celebrations, Revels brings people of all ages together in shared joy and artistic expression.
