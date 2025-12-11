District of Columbia Unemployment Rate at 6.2 Percent in September



(Washington, DC) – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services (DOES) reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate is 6.2 percent in September 2025, up 0.2 percentage points from the revised August 2025 rate of 6.0 percent.

“A small rise in unemployment doesn’t define us. Our community is strong, resilient, and moving forward, together,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. The District’s preliminary September job estimate shows an increase of 5,100 jobs, for a total of 757,200 jobs in the District. The private sector increased by 4,100 jobs. The public sector increased by 1,000 jobs. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers.



The number of employed District residents decreased by 1,800 from 393,800 in August 2025 to 392,000 in September 2025. The civilian labor force for the District decreased by 1,200 from 419,000 in August 2025 to 417,800 in September 2025. The labor force participation rate declined by 0.3 percentage points from 71.6 percent in August 2025 to 71.3 percent in September 2025.



Employment Overview

Manufacturing sector increased by 100 jobs, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 1,300 jobs, the number of jobs increased by 100 or 8.33 percent from a year ago.

Mining, Logging and Construction sector increased by 100 jobs, after increasing by 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 15,500 jobs, the number of jobs increased by 900 or 6.16 percent from a year ago.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sectors decreased by 200 jobs, after decreasing by 100 jobs in the prior month.With employment at 28,700 jobs, the number of jobs decreased by 1,500 or 4.97 percent from a year ago.

Information sector increased by 100 jobs, after decreasing by 300 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 18,100 jobs, the number of jobs decreased by 400 or 2.16 percent from a year ago.

Financial Activities sector decreased by 300 jobs, after decreasing by 300 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 25,100 jobs, the number of jobs decreased by 300 or 1.18 percent from a year ago.

Professional and Business Services sector increased by 800 jobs, after decreasing by 2,600 jobs in the prior month.With employment at 168,500 jobs, the number of jobs decreased by 2,900 or 1.69 percent from a year ago.

Educational and Health Services sector increased by 4,500 jobs, after decreasing by 1,200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 126,300 jobs, the number of jobs increased by 400 or 0.32 percent from a yearago.

Leisure and Hospitality sectors decreased by 400 jobs, after decreasing by 1,900 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 78,500 jobs, the number of jobs increased by 800 jobs or 1.03 percent from a year ago.

Other Services sector decreased by 600 jobs, after decreasing by 300 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 68,000 jobs, the number of jobs increased by 800 jobs or 1.19 percent from a year ago.

Labor Force Overview

The number of employed District residents decreased by 1,800 over the month to 392,000. The civilianlabor force decreased by 1,200 to 419,000.

One year ago, total employment was 394,000 and the civilian labor force was 416,000. The number of unemployed was 22,100, and the unemployment rate was 5.3 percent.

Technical Notes: Estimates of industry employment and unemployment levels are determined using two different monthly surveys. Industry employment data is derived from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey, a monthly survey of business establishments conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US Department of Labor, which provides estimates of employment, hours, and earnings data broken down by industry for the nation as a whole, all states, and most major metropolitan areas (often referred to as the“establishment” survey).

Resident employment and unemployment data are mainly derived from the District’s portion of the national Current Population Survey (CPS), a household survey conducted each month by the US Census Bureau under contract with BLS, which provides input to the Local AreaUnemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (often referred to as the “household” survey).

Both industry and household estimates are revised each month based on additional information from updated survey reports compiled by BLS. In addition, these estimates are benchmarked (revised) annually based on actual counts from the District’s Unemployment Compensation Law administrative records and other data.

Data reflects 2024 annual benchmark revisions.

Industry employment data is not seasonally adjusted.